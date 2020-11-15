Breaking News:

Dustin Johnson chasing first Masters: Follow Sunday's final round

Masters 2020 final round: live score updates and leaderboard latest

Daniel Zeqiri
·12 min read
&nbsp;Dustin Johnson of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club - Getty Images
Dustin Johnson of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club - Getty Images

04:09 PM

Johnson misses his par putt

That was a great attempt at an escape act from Johnson, but he fell at the final hurdle as his par putt dribbled by the right edge. Back-to-back bogeys for Johnson to fall back to -15. 

Im's short game has been a joy to watch, and another brilliant pitch saves him par. Stays at -14 and the lead is one. 

04:01 PM

That's a big, big moment

Im had the chance to put the pressure on at five, but missed the green long and left in Cam Smith territory. Johnson then stands up and fires a wedge to within 10 feet, finding the correct level. Will have that putt to save par. 

03:59 PM

Dropped shots on the fifth from Frittelli and Smith

The former is back to -10 and the latter back to -13. Johnson has had to lay up from sand on the par four, so will need to get up and down with wedge from the fairway. 

On the seventh, Koepka has chipped in for birdie to reach -9 but McIlroy could only make par. 

03:54 PM

Johnson in sand on the fifth

He aimed at the bunkers on the left but hit his drive dead straight and found the first of them. Those bunkers are extremely deep on five too so he is up against it. 

McIlroy on the seventh did not throw his wedge shot far enough up the green and the ball spins back down to the front edge. 

03:52 PM

McIlroy is making a strong run

He hits a low bullet that peels from left to right down the seventh fairway into ideal position. Will have not much more than a wedge from there and a par five to come on the eighth, Meanwhile, Smith is out of position long and left of the fifth green. 

03:49 PM

Johnson's par putt does slip past the left edge

The lead is two once again, Johnson back to -16. Just his third bogey of the week. 

03:46 PM

Im's touch around the greens

03:45 PM

Birdie for Sung-jae Im

His three on the third moves him level with Smith at -14. Johnson might be about to drop a shot at the fourth...his tee shot on the par three got stuck on the apron short of the green and his approach putt came up eight feet shy. 

03:41 PM

Birdie for McIlroy at the sixth

He reaches double digits under par with a delightful two at the par three. He has played as well as anyone (bar Johnson) since that first round 75. If only he could have it back. 

03:38 PM

Johnson's birdie at three

03:34 PM

Ancer drops a shot at the third

He tumbles back to -11. Good scrambling from Koepka and McIlroy to save par at the fifth. They are both locked on eight-under. 

And Johnson then rolls in his sliding, left-to-right birdie putt to move to -17. The lead is three again. Par-par-birdie is an solid start playing with a lead on Sunday. 

03:30 PM

A little heavy-handed from Johnson at the short-par four third

His pitched second runs towards the back edge, but should still be a par at worst. Ancer is struggling for par after missing the green and finding the left bunker. 

03:29 PM

Smith's birdies

03:26 PM

Another birdie for Cameron Smith

Well judged wedge and the perfect putt on the third, and the Australian closes to within two shots of Johnson. Unfortunately, he then finds the left bunker on the tough par-three fourth. 

03:18 PM

The lead is down to three

Birdies at the second for Smith and Im to reach -13 but Ancer misses a short one and fails to join them. Frittelli leaves a birdie putt short at the third and he stays at -11. 

03:14 PM

The first mistake from Johnson...

He tired to be too cute with his pitch over the bunker at the second and it failed to make the journey. Will now need to get up and down from sand to save par. 

Johnson is giving this one his full attention...and plays it really well. Lands it on the fringe and lets it run out to within a few feet. That's a par to stay at -16. 

03:12 PM

Patrick Reed struggling at the third

Came up short with his wedged second and then a chip shot fails to make it to the putting surface. Surprising stuff from a shot game specialist. On the same hole, Rahm's birdie try narrowly slips by. McIlroy's birdie putt at the fourth also missed. 

03:08 PM

Back up the second fairway

Johnson's tee shot carried the bunker but did catch the first cut of rough. Left Johnson almost 270 yards in, and he hit a low growler down the hill that came up short of the bunker guarding the right-hand pin. Will be a fiddly one from there. 

03:06 PM

Sloppy stuff from Thomas

He makes a six at the par five second and falls back to -9. Meanwhile, Woods found tree trouble at the seventh and was forced to lay up. 

03:03 PM

McIlroy finally takes advantage of one of these early chances

Converts for birdie at the third to reach -9, and sends his tee shot at the par-three fourth to within 15 feet of the hole and below the hole. Another good chance to reach double digits. 

02:58 PM

Birdies at the par five second for Rahm and Fleetwood

They reach -9. The chasing pack really need to get their skates on if they are to put pressure on Johnson. The leader also has two good birdie chances coming up at the second and third. 

02:54 PM

Par start for Johnson

No sign of early nerves from Johnson as he cleans up for par on the first green. Pars too for Smith and Ancer in the final group.

02:50 PM

Good recovery from Johnson

Finds the heart of the green and will have a birdie putt of 30 feet or more coming up. 

02:49 PM

Johnson's tee shot did find the sand I believe

So an early test coming up. Koepka and Rory failed to take advantage of the par five second, both recording fives to stay at -8. Woods has dropped shot at the tough fifth to return to level for the day. 

02:48 PM

Dustin Johnson on the first tee

Pegs up on the right hand side of the teebox, opening up the angle to hit a fade. He is leaning a little bit on this three-wood, may have lost it a touch right, and the cameras have not picked it up. Looks like it may have flirted with the bunker. 

02:35 PM

Jon Rahm starts with a bogey

He drops back to -8. It has been a bit of  struggle since that top on the par five eighth yesterday. 

02:32 PM

Matsuyama opens his account

Birdie four at the par five second, and he moves to -9. Still seven behind Johnson, who the rest of the field will hope gets off to a rocky start to open this tournament up. Trouble in the left trees for Jon Rahm, who faces a trusting 10-footer to save par at the first. 

02:25 PM

Fast start from Cameron Champ

He joins the group of players on -8 after a birdie-birdie start. DeChambeau aside, Champ is the longest hitter on the US tour. 

02:20 PM

McIlroy misses a chance on the first

Fired a wedge in there to eight feet but the putt doesn't drop. Koepka was more scruffy, missing fairway and green, but got it up and down to save par. Both players stay at -8. 

02:15 PM

Par for Woods at the third

Laid back with an iron on the short par four, but couldn't get his wedge to within birdie range. In fairness, it is a very tight pin on the left of the green and it is hard to control the spin in these soft conditions.

02:14 PM

The players at -8 are starting their rounds

Matsuyama has parred the first while McIlroy has launched a beauty straight down the middle of the fairway. Will not have much more than a wedge in from there. Koepka leaked his drive to the right, but it looks to have cleared the bunker and will leave a good angle to this front left pin. 

01:57 PM

What creativity on display at the second

First, Marc Leishman does this:

Then Woods plays a delightful flop shot from long and left of the green that hopped, skipped, checked and lipped out. A tap-in birdie though to move to six-under.  

01:45 PM

More good driving from Woods

Gives it the recoil after impact and pounds one over the corner of the dog leg at the second. Will be able to take on the green in two at this par five from there. Elsewhere, Lee Westwood has started birdie-birdie to reach -5. 

01:37 PM

Just a par four for Woods at the first

Left his approach with a short iron hanging out to the right, but did well to two-putt from 35 feet. A par is never a bad score on the testing first. 

01:29 PM

Cracking tee shot off the first from Woods

Challenges the bunker on the right with driver, and his ball settles on the right side of the fairway. Just 140 yards or so remaining from there. 

01:27 PM

The big talking point so far

The pin on the par-three 16th is not in its usual back left spot, which allows the players to feed the ball in off the slope in the middle of the green. There is often a hole in one when they put the pin there, and who could forget Tiger Woods' magical chip-in from over the back in 2005. Today, the hole will be cut in a harder position in the back right of the green. 

It's not entirely new, in fairness. Witness Jack Nicklaus holing a tram-liner up the hill on the 16th en route to victory in 1975. 

01:23 PM

Early reports from Augusta

The breeze is expected to gust to speeds of around 20mph, which could certainly make things interesting. Could a player post a low number and watch all about them fall to pieces? It's a long shot, and Dustin Johnson has the strong, penetrating ball flight to do well in the wind. 

01:13 PM

Is it Johnson's time?

Dustin Johnson has a place in the record books and a second major title in his sights as he takes a commanding lead into the final round of the 84th Masters.

The world number one fired an eagle and five birdies in a flawless third round of 65 at Augusta National to finish 16 under par and match the 54-hole scoring record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

A closing 69 or better would see Johnson surpass the 72-hole record of 18 under, shared by Spieth and defending champion Tiger Woods, who was the last world number one to win the Masters in 2002.

Australia's Cameron Smith, Mexico's Abraham Ancer and Korea's Sungjae Im were Johnson's nearest challengers on 12 under, with Ancer and Im attempting to become the first players to win the green jacket on their tournament debut since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.

The start of play in the final round of the Masters was delayed by 10 minutes at Augusta National on Sunday. Play was due to get under way at 07:50 local time (12:50GMT) from both the first and 10th tees, but was pushed back briefly due to fog.

That meant that world number one Dustin Johnson, who holds a four-shot lead in pursuit of his second major title, was now due to tee off at 09:39 local time (14:39GMT).

It looks Johnson's title to lose, but he has wobbled on the big stage before. He three-putted to 72nd green to lose the 2015 US Open to Jordan Spieth at Chambers Bay and endured heartache at the 2011 USPGA when a rules infringement put pay to his chances at Whistling Straits. He finally broke his major duck at the 2016 US Open, but one major is a meagre return for a player of his ability. 

Tiger Woods is among the early starters, and could secure at least a top 10 finish with a round in the mid 60s. Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka start seven and eight back respectively, but have the class to post a score that could set nerves jangling. 

Latest Stories

  • Jim Harbaugh understands there is no quick fix for Michigan football. Urban Meyer could have told him

    The Michigan Wolverines fell to 1-3 following a 49-11 defeat to the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday in college football.

  • Masters 2020 tee times for the final round, including Tigers Woods, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson

    Masters 2020 final round: live updates and leaderboard latest Masters 2020 leaderboard and latest scores from Augusta going into the final round Tee-off times in the final round of The Masters, Augusta National, United States on Sunday November 15 (all times GMT): USA unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs. Starting from the first hole 12.50 Matt Wallace, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood 13.01 Danny Willett, Billy Horschel, Marc Leishman 13.12 Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry 13.23 C.T. Pan, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele 13.34 Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Paul Casey 13.45 Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na 13.56 Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood 14.07 Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm 14.18 Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, 14.29 Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer Starting from the 10th Hole 12.50 Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Nick Taylor 13.01 Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer 13.12 Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Bubba Watson 13.23 Andy Ogletree (a), Ian Poulter, Mike Weir 13.34 Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond 13.45 Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang 13.56 Tony Finau, a-John Augenstein, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 14.07 Victor Perez, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson 14.18 Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera Bello 14.29 Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker, Bernd Wiesberger

  • Struggling Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford is a shadow of the player he was

    It's hard to explain why Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is a shadow of the player he was last year, when he was in the MVP conversation.

  • Michigan football turns to Cade McNamara at QB and watches him score immediately

    Michigan football turned the offense over to quarterback Cade McNamara.

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • Crawford crushes Brook with fourth-round TKO

    Unbeaten Terence Crawford won his first fight of 2020 on Saturday by defending his World Boxing Organization welterweight title with a stunning fourth-round knockout of Kell Brook in Las Vegas.

  • NFL suspends RB Mark Walton eight weeks

    Free-agent running back Mark Walton, who last played for the Dolphins on November 3, 2019, won’t play for anyone for the rest of the 2020 season. On Friday, the league suspended Walton for the next eight weeks. A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, Walton was arrested three times in the 2019 offseason. The [more]

  • The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Sunday's final round at Augusta National

    All the information you need to get ready for the final round of the 2020 Masters.

  • Buccaneers spend five hours on tarmac waiting for flight to Charlotte

    Tom Brady and the Buccaneers spent five hours on their plane waiting to take off for their flight to Charlotte on Saturday night.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Latest draft, free agency and trade speculation

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • Granderson: The case for the Lakers to trade for DeMar DeRozan

    Last week brought fresh rumors of a DeMar DeRozan trade to the Lakers. Whatever the analytics might say, it's time to bring the Compton kid home.

  • Final-round tee times at the 84th Masters: Split tees and threesomes

    Here's a look at full-field tee times for the final round of the Masters, which includes an early start, split tees and threesomes.

  • Dana White had strong words for Khaos Williams' 2nd straight 1st-round KO

    The Michigan-based fighter has ended his first two UFC fights in under 30 seconds.

  • Grand predictions crushed as Jon Rahm's horrible miscue leads to 'pretty awful' round

    If ever you see the world’s No 2 golfer stone-cold top one off the heel, you can typically be sure that he means it. Jon Rahm emphatically did during the Masters practice round where he skimmed his ball across the pond at the 16th, judging the contact to such perfection that after three hops, it took the green’s slope to arc inexorably into the cup. Alas, when the Spaniard stood on the 8th fairway on Saturday night and produced another shot that barely left the ground, it was horribly unintentional. Full leaderboard Finding the ball beneath his feet, Rahm looked to shape it right-to-left into the par-five but miscued dismally with a shortened backswing, watching it dive viciously left into the trees. Not unreasonably, he glowered at the club as if he wanted to snap it in half. It is one of the Masters’ many mysteries that this 570-yard hole, which should yield a regulation birdie for a player of his length, has sent his game haywire before. Last year, in the very same place, he hit one of the worst shanks seen outside a monthly medal. One such lapse can be excused, but repeating it threatens to leave a mental scar. Rahm did not take kindly to being asked to describe his round, where one gruesome error extinguished any momentum en route to a 72 that left him seven adrift of Dustin Johnson’s lead. “Seriously, how would I describe it? Pretty awful,” he said, tersely. “I was playing good golf and got a great mud ball. There’s no way I can be happy about it. The course was there for scoring, and I couldn’t take advantage of anything. I fought my a-- off at the end to salvage an under-par round and I couldn’t. I’ve got to shoot a miracle score to have a chance.” In all honesty, the fashionable excuse of a “mud ball” did not do justice to the awfulness of the stroke. For Rahm, the worst aspect of it all was the timing. As he approached the turn, he was surging up the leaderboard in the hunt for Johnson, just as the world rankings suggested he would. But on a hole he had hoped to eagle, he sloped off instead with a double-bogey that effectively snuffed out his quest for a maiden major. While the damage had begun with his inexplicable grubber from the short grass, Rahm soon compounded it by firing his third shot straight into a loblolly pine, off which it duly ricocheted into a bush. A seven was all he could muster in the end, enough to wipe away his hopes. In the space of one hole, Rahm’s gait lost its usual bounce. He had talked up the drama of this third round, predicting a shoot-out of all the leading names, and instead he let Johnson, his rival for the No 1 spot, drift into the distance unchallenged. It was a dispiriting, lost opportunity for a man who, in the week of his 26th birthday, had the game to command this tournament. He had won two titles on the PGA Tour, and could point to top-10 finishes in three of the four majors. Plus, there was the relentless training at home in Arizona throughout this disjointed season, knowing that all roads led to Augusta. Rahm is not averse to making grand predictions about his prospects. For him to win the Masters, he declared, he needed only to stay true to who he was. “I need to play the shot that I see and feel within me,” he said. “Not the shot that you’re supposed to play. Hit the shot that I feel in my moment, in my hands and in my mind. Just be who I am.” For Rahm, that moment arrived on the eighth and he proved spectacularly unequal to it. Loath as he is to admit any weakness, his swing sometimes becomes rushed and abbreviated when the pressure rises. So it turned out in this third round, as he produced the type of mistake that would haunt his sleep. After the early bolts by Rahm, Paul Casey and Lee Westwood, this Masters has taken a sour turn for the European contingent. Rory McIlroy made a tireless effort to reel in Johnson, his friend and fellow member of the Bear’s Club in Florida, but looked likely to continue the pattern where his major is derailed by one poor round. His opening 75 was a cardinal sin against a rival of Johnson’s calibre. Instead, Europe’s finest were left to marvel at the exploits of Bernhard Langer, who stepped off the course at two under. It is not just the fact that, at 63, the German has become the oldest player in Masters history to make the cut, breaking Tommy Aaron’s record by 33 days, but that the birth dates of his fellow competitors in majors span an entire century. Gene Sarazen, whom he faced in the 1976 Open at Royal Birkdale as an 18-year-old, was born in 1902. As for Abel Gallegos, the Argentinian amateur who qualified for Augusta this year? 2002. It is one of golf’s greatest virtues that such a feat is even possible within a single career. But it is also a tribute to Langer’s longevity that his powers have yet to attenuate on a course whose length is traditionally unkind to those in their seventh decade. He is a living, breathing museum piece.

  • Penn State throws in the towel: 9 craziest moments of Week 11

    Penn State is playing like the season is over, Army's trick play blows up in spectacular fashion and Florida State caught the most insane interception of the season.

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10: Players to start or sit

    Dalton Del Don delivers his fantasy football lineup advice for every Week 10 game on tap.

  • Conor McGregor responds to Rafael dos Anjos’s callout

    Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, following his UFC Vegas 14 victory over Paul Felder, called out fellow former titleholder Conor McGregor. It was dos Anjos's first fight back at lightweight after fighting for the past three-plus years at welterweight. He made the argument that after the win over Felder, he and McGregor were the only top lightweights that were qualified to fill the vacancy of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently announced his retirement. “I think I wanna face whoever is on the line for that belt. At 36 years old, tonight was my 30th UFC appearance. If Khabib is really retired, it will leave the division wide open. If you look at the division, me and Conor, we are the only champions in that division. I think if the championship is open, me and Conor is the fight to make.” Following dos Anjos's comments, McGregor said he was in. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327809253596418048?s=20 McGregor is already set to face Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23, 2021, and he sounds committed to making that fight happen. A short time after his first tweet, McGregor clarified that and said he would still be down to fight dos Anjos after Poirier. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327811985946370048?s=20 TRENDING > UFC Vegas 14 results: Rafael dos Anjos calls for Conor McGregor title fight following baffling split decision win Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were scheduled to fight several years ago dos Anjos and McGregor had been slated to fight once before, which is reflected in the photos of McGregor's second tweet. At that time, dos Anjos held the lightweight belt and was set to make the second defense of it opposite McGregor at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016. Following some intense press in the lead-up, dos Anjos was forced to bow out of the fight after breaking his foot during training for the bout. McGregor went on to headline the UFC 196 fight card in a welterweight bout opposite Nate Diaz. He lost. Diaz submitted McGregor in the second round. Related video > Rafael dos Anjos explains Conor McGregor callout (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Vikings guard Pat Elflein returns from IR only to be cut a day later

    Pat Elflein was expecting to play in his first game back since an injury in Week 1.