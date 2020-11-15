Masters 2020 final round: live score updates and leaderboard latest

Dustin Johnson of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club - Getty Images

04:09 PM

Johnson misses his par putt

That was a great attempt at an escape act from Johnson, but he fell at the final hurdle as his par putt dribbled by the right edge. Back-to-back bogeys for Johnson to fall back to -15.

Im's short game has been a joy to watch, and another brilliant pitch saves him par. Stays at -14 and the lead is one.

04:01 PM

That's a big, big moment

Im had the chance to put the pressure on at five, but missed the green long and left in Cam Smith territory. Johnson then stands up and fires a wedge to within 10 feet, finding the correct level. Will have that putt to save par.

03:59 PM

Dropped shots on the fifth from Frittelli and Smith

The former is back to -10 and the latter back to -13. Johnson has had to lay up from sand on the par four, so will need to get up and down with wedge from the fairway.

On the seventh, Koepka has chipped in for birdie to reach -9 but McIlroy could only make par.

Brooks Koepka reaches nine under par with a chip-in birdie on No. 7. #themasters pic.twitter.com/29Zew2BpaN — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 15, 2020

03:54 PM

Johnson in sand on the fifth

He aimed at the bunkers on the left but hit his drive dead straight and found the first of them. Those bunkers are extremely deep on five too so he is up against it.

McIlroy on the seventh did not throw his wedge shot far enough up the green and the ball spins back down to the front edge.

03:52 PM

McIlroy is making a strong run

Story continues

He hits a low bullet that peels from left to right down the seventh fairway into ideal position. Will have not much more than a wedge from there and a par five to come on the eighth, Meanwhile, Smith is out of position long and left of the fifth green.

03:49 PM

Johnson's par putt does slip past the left edge

The lead is two once again, Johnson back to -16. Just his third bogey of the week.

03:46 PM

Im's touch around the greens

Sungjae Im draws within three of the leader following birdies on Nos. 2 and 3. #themasters pic.twitter.com/VlAW25TgfV — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 15, 2020

03:45 PM

Birdie for Sung-jae Im

His three on the third moves him level with Smith at -14. Johnson might be about to drop a shot at the fourth...his tee shot on the par three got stuck on the apron short of the green and his approach putt came up eight feet shy.

03:41 PM

Birdie for McIlroy at the sixth

He reaches double digits under par with a delightful two at the par three. He has played as well as anyone (bar Johnson) since that first round 75. If only he could have it back.

03:38 PM

Johnson's birdie at three

Back-to-back birdies on Nos. 2 and 3 for Cameron Smith to draw within two of the lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/tn4buzoFCM — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 15, 2020

03:34 PM

Ancer drops a shot at the third

He tumbles back to -11. Good scrambling from Koepka and McIlroy to save par at the fifth. They are both locked on eight-under.

And Johnson then rolls in his sliding, left-to-right birdie putt to move to -17. The lead is three again. Par-par-birdie is an solid start playing with a lead on Sunday.

03:30 PM

A little heavy-handed from Johnson at the short-par four third

His pitched second runs towards the back edge, but should still be a par at worst. Ancer is struggling for par after missing the green and finding the left bunker.

03:29 PM

Smith's birdies

Back-to-back birdies on Nos. 2 and 3 for Cameron Smith to draw within two of the lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/tn4buzoFCM — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 15, 2020

03:26 PM

Another birdie for Cameron Smith

Well judged wedge and the perfect putt on the third, and the Australian closes to within two shots of Johnson. Unfortunately, he then finds the left bunker on the tough par-three fourth.

03:18 PM

The lead is down to three

Birdies at the second for Smith and Im to reach -13 but Ancer misses a short one and fails to join them. Frittelli leaves a birdie putt short at the third and he stays at -11.

03:14 PM

The first mistake from Johnson...

He tired to be too cute with his pitch over the bunker at the second and it failed to make the journey. Will now need to get up and down from sand to save par.

Johnson is giving this one his full attention...and plays it really well. Lands it on the fringe and lets it run out to within a few feet. That's a par to stay at -16.

03:12 PM

Patrick Reed struggling at the third

Came up short with his wedged second and then a chip shot fails to make it to the putting surface. Surprising stuff from a shot game specialist. On the same hole, Rahm's birdie try narrowly slips by. McIlroy's birdie putt at the fourth also missed.

03:08 PM

Back up the second fairway

Johnson's tee shot carried the bunker but did catch the first cut of rough. Left Johnson almost 270 yards in, and he hit a low growler down the hill that came up short of the bunker guarding the right-hand pin. Will be a fiddly one from there.

03:06 PM

Sloppy stuff from Thomas

He makes a six at the par five second and falls back to -9. Meanwhile, Woods found tree trouble at the seventh and was forced to lay up.

03:03 PM

McIlroy finally takes advantage of one of these early chances

Converts for birdie at the third to reach -9, and sends his tee shot at the par-three fourth to within 15 feet of the hole and below the hole. Another good chance to reach double digits.

02:58 PM

Birdies at the par five second for Rahm and Fleetwood

They reach -9. The chasing pack really need to get their skates on if they are to put pressure on Johnson. The leader also has two good birdie chances coming up at the second and third.

02:54 PM

Par start for Johnson

No sign of early nerves from Johnson as he cleans up for par on the first green. Pars too for Smith and Ancer in the final group.

02:50 PM

Good recovery from Johnson

Finds the heart of the green and will have a birdie putt of 30 feet or more coming up.

02:49 PM

Johnson's tee shot did find the sand I believe

So an early test coming up. Koepka and Rory failed to take advantage of the par five second, both recording fives to stay at -8. Woods has dropped shot at the tough fifth to return to level for the day.

02:48 PM

Dustin Johnson on the first tee

Pegs up on the right hand side of the teebox, opening up the angle to hit a fade. He is leaning a little bit on this three-wood, may have lost it a touch right, and the cameras have not picked it up. Looks like it may have flirted with the bunker.

02:35 PM

Jon Rahm starts with a bogey

He drops back to -8. It has been a bit of struggle since that top on the par five eighth yesterday.

02:32 PM

Matsuyama opens his account

Birdie four at the par five second, and he moves to -9. Still seven behind Johnson, who the rest of the field will hope gets off to a rocky start to open this tournament up. Trouble in the left trees for Jon Rahm, who faces a trusting 10-footer to save par at the first.

02:25 PM

Fast start from Cameron Champ

He joins the group of players on -8 after a birdie-birdie start. DeChambeau aside, Champ is the longest hitter on the US tour.

02:20 PM

McIlroy misses a chance on the first

Fired a wedge in there to eight feet but the putt doesn't drop. Koepka was more scruffy, missing fairway and green, but got it up and down to save par. Both players stay at -8.

02:15 PM

Par for Woods at the third

Laid back with an iron on the short par four, but couldn't get his wedge to within birdie range. In fairness, it is a very tight pin on the left of the green and it is hard to control the spin in these soft conditions.

02:14 PM

The players at -8 are starting their rounds

Matsuyama has parred the first while McIlroy has launched a beauty straight down the middle of the fairway. Will not have much more than a wedge in from there. Koepka leaked his drive to the right, but it looks to have cleared the bunker and will leave a good angle to this front left pin.

01:57 PM

What creativity on display at the second

First, Marc Leishman does this:

Pitch-in eagle for Marc Leishman on hole No. 2. #themasters pic.twitter.com/n2g1utAQNv — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 15, 2020

Then Woods plays a delightful flop shot from long and left of the green that hopped, skipped, checked and lipped out. A tap-in birdie though to move to six-under.

01:45 PM

More good driving from Woods

Gives it the recoil after impact and pounds one over the corner of the dog leg at the second. Will be able to take on the green in two at this par five from there. Elsewhere, Lee Westwood has started birdie-birdie to reach -5.

01:37 PM

Just a par four for Woods at the first

Left his approach with a short iron hanging out to the right, but did well to two-putt from 35 feet. A par is never a bad score on the testing first.

01:29 PM

Cracking tee shot off the first from Woods

Challenges the bunker on the right with driver, and his ball settles on the right side of the fairway. Just 140 yards or so remaining from there.

01:27 PM

The big talking point so far

The pin on the par-three 16th is not in its usual back left spot, which allows the players to feed the ball in off the slope in the middle of the green. There is often a hole in one when they put the pin there, and who could forget Tiger Woods' magical chip-in from over the back in 2005. Today, the hole will be cut in a harder position in the back right of the green.

It's not entirely new, in fairness. Witness Jack Nicklaus holing a tram-liner up the hill on the 16th en route to victory in 1975.

01:23 PM

Early reports from Augusta

The breeze is expected to gust to speeds of around 20mph, which could certainly make things interesting. Could a player post a low number and watch all about them fall to pieces? It's a long shot, and Dustin Johnson has the strong, penetrating ball flight to do well in the wind.

01:13 PM

Is it Johnson's time?

Dustin Johnson has a place in the record books and a second major title in his sights as he takes a commanding lead into the final round of the 84th Masters.

The world number one fired an eagle and five birdies in a flawless third round of 65 at Augusta National to finish 16 under par and match the 54-hole scoring record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

A closing 69 or better would see Johnson surpass the 72-hole record of 18 under, shared by Spieth and defending champion Tiger Woods, who was the last world number one to win the Masters in 2002.

Australia's Cameron Smith, Mexico's Abraham Ancer and Korea's Sungjae Im were Johnson's nearest challengers on 12 under, with Ancer and Im attempting to become the first players to win the green jacket on their tournament debut since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.

The start of play in the final round of the Masters was delayed by 10 minutes at Augusta National on Sunday. Play was due to get under way at 07:50 local time (12:50GMT) from both the first and 10th tees, but was pushed back briefly due to fog.

That meant that world number one Dustin Johnson, who holds a four-shot lead in pursuit of his second major title, was now due to tee off at 09:39 local time (14:39GMT).

It looks Johnson's title to lose, but he has wobbled on the big stage before. He three-putted to 72nd green to lose the 2015 US Open to Jordan Spieth at Chambers Bay and endured heartache at the 2011 USPGA when a rules infringement put pay to his chances at Whistling Straits. He finally broke his major duck at the 2016 US Open, but one major is a meagre return for a player of his ability.

Tiger Woods is among the early starters, and could secure at least a top 10 finish with a round in the mid 60s. Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka start seven and eight back respectively, but have the class to post a score that could set nerves jangling.