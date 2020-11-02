Masters 2020: Every winner’s golf equipment since 2010

The 2020 Masters is certainly going to be a tradition unlike any other. Sure, the game’s best players will once again descend upon Augusta National Golf Club to take on one of the most iconic courses in the world, but there won’t be patrons lining the fairways or roars echoing through the pines. There won’t be azaleas or dogwoods in bloom either, but it doesn’t matter. Two weeks before Thanksgiving, the opening round of the Masters will begin.

Over the years, certain clubs have contributed to the lore of the Masters: Phil Mickeson’s 6-iron that he used to hit between two pine trees on the 13th hole in 2010, Bubba Watson’s wedge from the trees on the right of the 10th fairway in a 2012 playoff against Louis Oosthuizen and Tiger Woods’ putter, to name just a few.

Below is a list of every Masters-winning piece of equipment since 2010. Enjoy the memories.