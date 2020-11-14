Masters 2020: Dustin Johnson has Green Jacket in sights after bogeyless brilliance

Dustin Johnson is congratulated on his round after finishing the 18th on day three - GETTY IMAGES

Dustin Johnson has been here before - leading going into a final round, playing supremely, looking all over the champion, only to blow up when it matters. Yet even with a major record boasting 0-4 when holding the 54-hole advantage, it will still be a huge shock if the world No 1 is not to don his first Green Jacket on Sunday afternoon.

Yes, he has appeared unstoppable in the past. But this time he appears really, undeniably unstoppable.

Johnson, 36, is on 16-under after a third-round 65, and this bogeyless brilliance - the best score in the third round by two shots - has handed him a four-shot cushion over three players waiting to win their first major in Korean Sungjae Im, Australian Cameron Smith and Mexican Abraham Ancer.

Johnson’s form makes it easier to envisage him breaking the Masters scoring record (18-under held by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth) than throwing away another chance to win a second major. Mr Languid barely broke a sweat in pulling clear of what had been a crowded and high-quality leaderboard.

For the first time in major history, the players ranked one, two and three in the world - Johnson, Spain’s Jon Rahm and another American in Justin Thomas - shared the lead at the halfway point.

Yet in the space of a few holes, one heavyweight strode into open, blessed land, and that it was Johnson was no surprise to anyone.

He came into the event in such stupendous nick - in his previous six outings, Johnson’s worst result has been sixth - and claimed a runner-up finish here in 2019. Not even a bout of coronavirus last month, for which he was symptomatic, could derail his assault on the world’s elite and here his stampede has only quickened.

Of course, his rivals will remember all of the Sunday shortfalls that have come before, not least when being overhauled at the USPGA in August by a rookie in Collin Morikawa, and the National does have a penchant for excruciating drama. But still... not again... not to Johnson... surely?

Story continues

“If I can play like I did today, I think it will break that streak,” Johnson said. “It's just 18 holes and I need to go out and play solid. I'm swinging really well and if I can just continue to give myself a lot of looks at birdie, I think I'll have a good day.”

Johnson has never putted better and part of that can be put down to the advice he has received from another former world No 1. However, the name Greg Norman will send shivers through the heart of anyone who remembers the 1996 Masters when the Australian conceded a six-shot lead to Nick Faldo. That is the sort of reversal it will take on Sunday.

Dustin Johnson sinks another birdie putt - REUTERS

How Johnson could do with the start he has enjoyed in the last two rounds. On Friday, he made three successive birdies from the second and this time he picked up four shots in that same trio, eagling the second when hitting his 222-yard five-iron to kick-in range, before holing an eight-footer on the third and a 38-footer on the par-four fourth.

There was another birdie on the seventh and he reached the turn in 14-under, three clear of Thomas and Ancer, with Rahm having fallen away. Rahm, desperate to break his major void on the 40th anniversary of countryman Seve Ballesteros’ first Masters success, came back on Saturday morning to finish his second round and posted two birdies for a 66 to join the pacesetters. However, in the third round he took a double-bogey seven on the par-five eighth when becoming entangled in the trees. Rahm bogeyed the last and was furious with a 72 nine-under total to stand in ninth.

One behind South African Dylan Frittelli is Thomas in sixth on 10-under and, in truth, he should be a lot closer. He was on the brink of closing to within a shot of Johnson after birdieing the 10th and then conjuring his approach to the 11th to three feet. Yet he missed that and then yanked a similar effort to make a bogey on the 12th. Thomas’ ball-striking was much more superior than his 71 suggested and if there is an opponent to worry Johnson it could be this swashbuckling 27 year-old.

The English challenge is led by Tommy Fleetwood on eight-under following a 71. That is the same mark as Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy. Just when McIlroy was seemingly on a charge that would, at the very least, give him an outside chance of gaining the title he needs to complete the career green slam, he made a mess of the back nine’s two par-fives.

Never mind a Green Jacket, McIlroy’s many admirers might conclude that watching their hero at Augusta often requires a straitjacket.

Rory McIlroy chips out of a bunker - CURTIS COMPTON

Thursday’s 75 was one headcase in point, but here in the third round - after a wonderful stretch - was another. When he reached the 510-yard par-five 13th, McIlroy was 11-under for his last 30 holes. The 31 year-old had built on his second round 66, with a birdie on the second and four birdies in five holes from the eighth. On the par-three 12th, he caught a break when holing out from the bunker. The fist pump said it all.

On eight-under, he had risen all the way up from a tie for 77th after the first round, into the top 10. The sun was shining and it was time to make hay.

Instead, he located the pine needles and was forced to lay up. No matter, he played an exquisite low-flight chip to within eight feet and in sight of another birdie. He three-putted. On the 15th, McIlroy hit his second into the lake and could only rescue par. It has been that sort of event and McIlroy was honest in his appraisal. “The good golf is in there, but I have zero thoughts about winning this tournament right now,” he said.