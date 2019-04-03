The Masters 2019: When does the Augusta major start, what TV channel is it on and who is favourite to win?

Rory McIlroy has started the season in fine form and complete a career Grand Slam at the Masters - REUTERS

What is it?

It is the first major championship of the golfing year as world's best players gather at Augusta National in Georgia, United States.

When is it?

The week commencing Monday April 8. Players will begin arriving at the course on Monday or earlier to fit in their all important preparation and practice rounds.

The ceremonial par three competition is on the Wednesday, and no player who has won that novelty prize has gone on to win the Masters.

Play in the tournament proper begins on Thursday, April 11.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will have exclusive live coverage of all four rounds, as they have done for a few years now since taking over from BBC.

However, last year the BBC did have late night highlights of the first and second rounds as well as live coverage of the final two on Saturday and Sunday.

Alternatively, you can follow our live blog which will keep you up to date with how your favourites are getting on.

Augusta National's green-jacket brigade are notoriously restrictive about who gets to see their pristine fairways and when. For decades cameras were not allowed to film the entire front nine.

Frustratingly, that means full television coverage on the first couple of days can start quite late, around 8pm UK time, when many players will have signed their cards.

It's not all bad news though, because there is live coverage of 'Featured Groups' via the red button throughout the afternoon, as well as coverage of selected holes online on the official Masters website.

What are the tee times?

The tee-times will be announced at the start of tournament week. The players will go out in groups of three (threeballs) and will all start from the first tee. If you get an early morning start on day one, you start late on day two and visa versa.

The draw only covers the first two rounds, Thursday and Friday. At the weekend, the players who make the cut will go out in order of the leaderboard - with those at the top going out last. The players go out in pairs, twoballs, on Saturday and Sunday which quickens up play.

What is 'the cut'?

After two rounds, 36 holes, the field will be cut down with those at the bottom of the leaderboard packing their bags and heading for Augusta airport.

Different tournaments do this in other ways, but at the Masters the rule is any player within 10 shots of the leader makes it to the weekend.

What kind of course is Augusta National?

The Masters is unique as the only one of golf's four majors to return to the same venue every year.

Augusta is a highly exclusive private members' club built on the site of an old nursery and was the brainchild of legendary amateur golfer Bobby Jones and esteemed designer Dr Alister Mackenzie.

Augusta National is known as one of the prettiest golf courses in the world Credit: Getty Images

The course's history explains the striking flora and fauna that flank each hole, creating a dazzling canvas of colour that bursts through the screen with a promise that the British summer is on its way. In fact, every hole on the course is named after a flower, from Crab Apple and White Dogwood to Firethorn and Azalea.

Augusta's undulating and electric-quick greens are its main defence, and players with nerveless putting strokes and silky short-games have thrived throughout the tournament's history. That said, the course has been lengthened considerably to 7,435 yards with a cut of short rough added so it is now a far sterner test of a player's long game too.

Augusta is a bit like a snakes and ladders board: there are plenty of birdie chances with four par-fives but water and other dangers lurk. So expect plenty of birdies and eagles, but some disasters. It's far more volatile than the US Open grind, which asks the player to churn out pars.

What happened last year?

Unpopular American Patrick Reed won his first major is impressive style, holding off challenges from his fellow countrymen Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler. Rory McIlroy began the day in contention but faded badly. As our man in Augusta James Corrigan reported:

And there was Patrick Reed thinking he would have to bash down his Ryder Cup rival, not his Ryder Cup team-mates, to win the 82nd Masters. Yet after Rory McIlroy’s pitiful surrender, it was Jordan Spieth who produced the miracles to push his American partner all the way to the line, before Rickie Fowler stepped in to keep Reed honest and demand that he par the 18th.

The tenacious Texan nervelessly made the four to taste the glory of his first major title. It was so well-deserved because, even if not McIlroy, then Spieth, with his 64, and then Fowler with his final-hole birdie, put their Team USA hombre firmly through the mill.

Patrick Reed was last year's champion and he has been a controversial figure Credit: AP

Who are the favourites this year?

Rory McIlroy 7/1

With his natural draw and ability to fire approach shots into the stratosphere, McIlroy seemed destined to win the Masters but so far it is the one major that has eluded him after some painful final-round performances.

Should he prevail this year, the Northern Irishman would become just the sixth player in golf history and first European to win the Grand Slam (all four majors in a career). Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods are the only other players to have won the sweep.

McIlroy's has added consistency and level-headedness to his game this year, winning the Players Championship after a succession of top-10 finishes. The one concern is his errant wedge play, something he has improved this season but blighted him last. Distance control is key at Augusta and he needs to be dialed in or else mistakes will prove costly.

Dustin Johnson 9/1

The World No.1 has the power to bring Augusta's par-fives to their knees and, to borrow a football cliche, a great touch for a big man around the greens.

Was in imperious form when he drove down Magnolia Lane in 2017, but his chances were scuppered when he fell down the stairs at his rented house and injured his back.

His three finishes either side of that visit read: T-10, T-4 and T-6, so he knows his way around. Just the one major - the 2016 US Open - feels like short change for a player of his stature. Short-range putting is a bit hit-and-miss.

Dustin Johnson's 2017 Masters was over before it began Credit: USA Today

Justin Rose 12/1

It's a simple equation for Rose: if the putter behaves he will contend. Glorious long game and adores Augusta with five top-10 finishes including two in a tie for second. Did little wrong when losing to an inspired Sergio Garcia in a play-off two years ago.

A change of equipment was a question hanging over Rose at the start of the year, but he quelled those doubts with an authoritative win from the front at Torrey Pines. Has been his usual steady self since without quite catching fire.

Tiger Woods 14/1

The maestro still harbors ambitions of surpassing Nicklaus' major record, and is in a fine position to add to his tally of 14 after last season's extraordinary comeback.

Yet to win this season however, in a stop-start campaign disrupted by a neck injury. Has played some nice stuff in patches including a third-round 65 at Riviera, and was going well at the Players until a quadruple bogey at the 17th on Friday. Putting woes were the problem in Mexico, but his trusty iron play has not deserted him.

Has not won the Masters since 2005, but has racked up an astonishing seven top-ten finishes since then and is rarely out of the frame. Was leading and looking good in 2013, when his third into the par-five 15th on Friday hit the pin and bounced back in the water. It would have finished a few feet away, and Woods was subsequently penalised for an incorrect drop. From a likely four to an eight in 30 seconds: trademark Augusta.

Tiger Woods won the 1997 Masters by a record 12 shots Credit: AFP

Jon Rahm 16/1

There has not been a first-time Masters champion since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979, but fiery Spaniard Jon Rahm has taken to Augusta with finishes of T-27 and fourth on his first two appearances. Powerful ball-striker with no real weaknesses. except perhaps his tendency to combust and come down on himself like a tonne of bricks for the slightest mistake.

Justin Thomas 18/1

Pure class with a high ball-flight and sound putting stroke that screams future Masters champion. Solid but not spectacular record at Augusta, and his full-throttle style risks getting him into trouble if he attacks flags that deserve respect. Sir Nick Faldo once remarked that 'aggressively defensive' golf was the key to playing Augusta, and Thomas will need to stay patient.

Rickie Fowler 18/1

Runner-up last season a T-5 in 2014, Fowler has a stack of great finishes in majors without winning one. Some doubt his ability to get over the line, and although he showed heart to win in Phoenix earlier this season he almost threw the tournament away with a bizarre triple bogey at the 11th. Would be a popular champion with the galleries.

Jordan Spieth's challenge in 2016 fell apart at the treacherous 12th Credit: AP

Brooks Koepka 18/1

The man to beat many will argue after winning three majors in the last two seasons, but is yet to finish in the top ten at Augusta. Missed last season's Masters through injury but his showings were steadily improving in the preceding years. Seems to have a knack for peaking in the big events, and does not go backwards when in contention. Hits it miles.

Jordan Spieth 18/1

Will current form or course history win out? A sublime Masters record reads: T-2 (on debut), Win, T-2, T-11 and third since 2014, with three 66s and two 64s in that period. His 2016 debacle at the 12th with a five-shot lead was a crushing low, however. This season has seen him plummet down the rankings as he has struggled to keep his ball on the same real estate let alone the fairway. Needs to find the secret on the range, and quick.

Bryson DeChambeau 20/1

No player has won more in the last 12 months, and the 'mad scientist' will be a popular selection to win his first major this April.

Notables:

Jason Day 22/1

Tommy Fleetwood 28/1

Paul Casey 28/1

Adam Scott 30/1

Bubba Watson 33/1

Phil Mickelson 33/1

Hideki Matsuyam 33/1

Francesco Molinari 33/1

Xander Schauffele 33/1

Patrick Reed 33/1

Sergio Garcia 40/1

Tony Finau 40/1

Marc Leishman 50/1

Matt Kuchar 50/1

Louis Oosthuizen 55/1

Patrick Cantlay 55/1

66/1 BAR.

Prices accurate on March 27 via Betfair Sportsbook.