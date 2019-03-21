Masters 2019: Date, time, what TV channel is it on, tee-off times, prediction, odds, prize money and more

Golf is set for its first major bow of the year as the world’s elite return to the verdant land of azaleas at Augusta National for the 83rd rendition of The Masters.

The year’s first major, as always, promises to be one of the sport’s most exciting events with Rory McIlroy in rejuvenated form, Tiger Woods hungry and in health, and the ever-provocative Patrick Reed defending the Green Jacket.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What date is the tournament being played?

The first group will tee-off in the early hours of the morning on Thursday 11 April in Georgia with the fourth and final round concluding on Sunday 14.

How can I watch it?

The Masters will be broadcast in its entirety on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event. However, the weekend’s play will also be shown by BBC.

Where does the Masters take place?

The only major to stay at one venue, the Masters takes place at Augusta National in Georgia.

Who is the defending champion?

Patrick Reed will defend the Green Jacket after fending away the challenge of Rory McIlroy in a thrilling final round last year. The 28-year-old Texan has been in indifferent form since the turn of the year and look to be in contention at TPC Sawgrass last week before combusting with a final round 78.

“I’ve put myself in position and have put some solid rounds together,” Reed said. “I just haven’t quite put four out there yet at the same time,” Reed told a pre-Masters conference call on Monday.

“I feel like I’m really close. I feel like I’ve got the bag where I feel really comfortable and confident with it, and now it’s just get some more reps [golf] underneath me and just kind of get ready for Augusta.”

Who are the betting favourites?

After ending a series of Sunday slumps in spectacular fashion at TPC Sawgrass, Rory McIlroy (8/1) enters the Masters as the favourite as he looks to complete his major Grand Slam.

McIlroy has finished in the top-10 at Augusta in each of the last five years and having rediscovered consistency with the driver goes into the tournament with form and momentum.

Dustin Johnson (10/1) comes into the week as second-favourite, having followed up his win at the WGC-Mexico with a T5 finish at The Players.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods (16/1) is still very much lingering in the hunt, despite failing to recapture the form that saw him clinch the Tour Championship last September.

What is the prize money?

The players will joust it out for a share of an $11m prize pot with $1.98m going to the winner.