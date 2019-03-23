Masters 2019: Betting guide, odds, predictions, tips, who are the favourites and more

Rory McIlroy enters this year’s Masters as favourite to clinch the elusive major to complete the Northern Irishman’s Grand Slam.

McIlroy (7/1) has finished in the top-10 in each of the past five years at Augusta and is on a strong streak of form, after six consecutive top-10 finishes at the start of this season before ending his drought at The Players Championship in March.

McIlroy’s victory at Sawgrass saw him usurp world No 1 Dustin Johnson (10/1) as favourite, although the American remains a strong contender heading into the tournament having already claimed victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship. However, the long-hitting American has struggled to stick to the fairways at Augusta in previous years.

Justin Rose (12/1), despite a relatively modest beginning to 2019, is third favourite having twice been edged out at the wire, most recently by Sergio Garcia in a playoff in 2017.

And then it’s to Tiger Woods (14/1) and the ever elusive search for the coveted and cathartic 15th major, the one which would wipe away all doubt and cap one of sport’s most iconic comebacks.

Defending champions Patrick Reed (33/1) has struggled for form as of late and is somewhat of a longshot, while fellow past champions Bubba Watson (33/1) and Sergio Garcia (50/1) are also considered to be outside runner.

Our tips

Our potential winners: Rory McIlroy (7/1), Jon Rahm (16/1), Bryson DeChambeau (18/1), Tommy Fleetwood (28/1), Xander Shauffele (33/1)

Our outsider/each way bets: Jason Day (22/1), Francesco Molinari (33/1), Paul Casey (33/1), Tony Finau (40/1), Matt Kuchar (50/1)

Odds

Rory McIlroy 7/1

Dustin Johnson 10/1

Justin Rose 12/1

Tiger Woods 14/1

Jon Rahm 16/1

Justin Thomas 16/1

Brooks Koepka 18/1

Rickie Fowler 18/1

Jordan Spieth 18/1

Bryson DeChambeau 18/1

Jason Day 22/1

Tommy Fleetwood 22/1

Adam Scott 30/1

Francesco Molinari 33/1

Phil Mickelson 33/1

Bubba Watson 33/1

Patrick Reed 33/1

Hideki Matsuyama 33/1

Paul Casey 33/1

Xander Shauffele 33/1