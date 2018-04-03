Masters 2018: Tommy Fleetwood paired with Tiger Woods as tee times for opening two rounds revealed

Tommy Fleetwood’s second Masters appearance promises to be a memorable one after he was paired with 14-time major winner Tiger Woods for the opening two rounds. European No 1 Fleetwood, who missed the cut on his debut at Augusta National last year, and Australia’s Marc Leishman will tee off alongside Woods at 1042 local time (1542 BST) on Thursday.

Woods is contesting the year’s first major for the first time since 2015 after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April last year and has finished 12th, second and fifth in his last three starts on the PGA Tour.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia is in the group after Woods in the company of world number two Justin Thomas and US Amateur champion Doc Redman. And the man Garcia beat in a play-off 12 months ago, Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose, has been drawn in the last group at 1400 (1900 BST) alongside world number one Dustin Johnson and Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Rory McIlroy will start his bid to become the sixth player to complete the career grand slam at 1338 (1838 BST) alongside 2013 champion Adam Scott and Spain’s Jon Rahm. Ian Poulter, who claimed the last place in the field by winning the Houston Open in dramatic fashion on Sunday, partners former champion Trevor Immelman and Patrick Cantlay at 1148 (1648 BST).

Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus will act as honorary starters at 0815 (1315 BST), with Masters officials again opting not to bring in a replacement for the late Arnold Palmer, who performed the role for a decade before his death in September 2016.

Austin Cook, Ted Potter and Wesley Bryan will begin the tournament proper at 0830 (1330 BST).

Tee-off times in the first round of the The Masters, Augusta National, United States of America (USA unless stated, all times local):

(a) denotes amateurs

0830 Ted Potter, Jr., Austin Cook, Wesley Bryan

0841 Ian Woosnam (Wal), Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

0852 Brendan Steele, Mike Weir (Can), Matt Parziale (a)

0903 Jose-Maria Olazabal (Spa), Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

0914 Bryson DeChambeau, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

0925 Mark O’Meara, Brian Harman, (a) Harry Ellis (Eng)

0936 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Vijay Singh (Fij), Daniel Berger

0947 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Pat Perez, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

0958 Daniel Willett (Eng), Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner

1009 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey (Eng)

1031 Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Branden Grace (Rsa)

1042 Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman (Aus), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1053 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Justin Thomas, Doc Redman (a)

1104 Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson (Swe), Jason Day (Aus)

1115 Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin (Can)

1126 Chez Reavie, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Aus)

1137 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Doug Ghim (a)

1148 Ian Poulter (Eng), Trevor Immelman (Rsa), Patrick Cantlay

1159 Angel Cabrera (Arg), Ross Fisher (Eng), Jimmy Walker

1210 Fred Couples, Haotong Li (Chn), Joaquin Niemann (a) (Chi)

1232 Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

1243 Tony Finau, Bernhard Langer (Ger), Yuta Ikeda (Jpn)

1254 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Webb Simpson, (a) Yuxin Lin (Chn)

1305 Kevin Kisner, Thomas Pieters (Bel), Xander Schauffele

1316 Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1327 Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

1338 Adam Scott (Aus), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jon Rahm (Spa)

1349 Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren (Swe), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1400 Justin Rose (Eng), Dustin Johnson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

Tee-off times in the second round of the The Masters, Augusta National, United States of America (USA unless stated, all times local):

0830 Chez Reavie, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Aus)

0841 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Doug Ghim (a)

0852 Ian Poulter (Eng), Trevor Immelman (Rsa), Patrick Cantlay

0903 Angel Cabrera (Arg), Ross Fisher (Eng), Jimmy Walker

0914 Fred Couples, Haotong Li (Chn), Joaquin Niemann (a) (Chi)

0925 Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

0936 Tony Finau, Bernhard Langer (Ger), Yuta Ikeda (Jpn)

0947 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Webb Simpson, (a) Yuxin Lin (Chn)

0958 Kevin Kisner, Thomas Pieters (Bel), Xander Schauffele

1009 Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1031 Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

1042 Adam Scott (Aus), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jon Rahm (Spa)

1053 Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren (Swe), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1104 Justin Rose (Eng), Dustin Johnson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

1115 Austin Cook, Ted Potter, Jr., Wesley Bryan

1126 Ryan Moore, Ian Woosnam (Wal), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

1137 Mike Weir (Can), Brendan Steele, Matt Parziale (a)

1148 Kevin Chappell, Jose-Maria Olazabal (Spa), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

1159 Bryson DeChambeau, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1210 Mark O’Meara, Brian Harman, (a) Harry Ellis (Eng)

1232 Vijay Singh (Fij), Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Daniel Berger

1243 Pat Perez, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1254 Daniel Willett (Eng), Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner

1305 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey (Eng)

1316 Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Branden Grace (Rsa)

1327 Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman (Aus), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1338 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Justin Thomas, Doc Redman (a)

1349 Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson (Swe), Jason Day (Aus)

1400 Patrick Reed, Adam Hadwin (Can), Charley Hoffman

PA