'Masterful mind of the game.' Why Indiana football's new coach Curt Cignetti will thrive

James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne doesn't see anyone in the Big Ten outworking Indiana football's new coach Curt Cignetti.

Bourne expressed his deep admiration for the 62-year-old coach during a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday to discuss Cignetti's filling IU's head coaching vacancy after going 52-9 in five seasons with the Dukes.

"Just watch him, the way that he prepares and studies for the opponent, you don't see that very much," Bourne said. "Not to that level. He's just a masterful mind of the game of football and he's tenacious how he goes about his work."

It was Bourne that introduced Cignetti as coach on Dec. 14, 2018.

Less than a year later, James Madison made the FCS championship game and has since exceeded expectations while making the jump to the FBS level. The Dukes are 11-1 this season in their second year transitioning to the FBS and Cignetti took home Sun Belt Coach of the Year honors on Thursday.

"Experience, football acumen, commitment to dedication and execution," Bourne said, of what stood out about Cignetti.

Bourne, who is retiring next year, knew of Indiana's interest at the start of the week and Cignetti kept lines of communication with the school open throughout the process. The school offered Cignetti a contract that would have made him the highest paid coach in the Sun Belt and significantly increased his salary pool for assistants.

Cignetti was in Harrisonburg, Va. on Thursday morning to inform his players he had accepted the job at Indiana with Bourne in the room standing alongside him.

"Tough conversations," Bourne said.

According to Bourne, James Madison isn't currently considering promoting an internal candidate to replace Cignetti and the school has hired a search firm to assist in the process. That means Cignetti will likely have his pick of coaches from his current staff to bring with him to Bloomington.

"He does a phenomenal job of finding assistants, he spends a great deal of time making the right hire and he carries that same philosophy over to the way he recruits," Bourne said. "He's very specific about what he's looking for when they are recruiting a student athlete. They do a great job of mining and exploring the individual that can be successful at JMU."

