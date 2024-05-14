Master P Wants To Join New Orleans Pelicans’ Coaching Staff

Master P has expressed his desire to join the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans’ coaching staff, as he believes his guidance could help bring his hometown their first championship in franchise history.

The legendary mogul recently spoke with TMZ about the potential of the Pelicans, which enjoyed an improved season over the previous campaign, but were bounced out in the opening round of the playoffs.

“I think we got a great team. I just think that maybe we got to wait a couple more years,” the 54-year-old said of the Pelicans becoming title contenders. “We love our city.”

Master P then doubled down on his belief in the Pelicans organization, campaigning to be added to the team’s coaching staff for the 2024-25 NBA season. “Y’all need to put me on the coaching staff next year and we gonna win the whole thing,” he declared.

The Pelicans have been a model of inconsistency over the past few years, with injuries to key players, most notably former No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson, causing the team to falter under rising expectations following the former Duke star’s selection.

However, this past season marked somewhat of a return to form for both Zion and the Pelicans, as the team posted a winning regular season record of 49-33 and earned the No. 8 seed in the playoffs after defeating the Sacramento Kings in the NBA play-in tournament.

However, the Pelicans would be swept by the No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs, ending one of the more successful seasons in recent memory.

Master P’s history with the NBA is well-documented and remains unprecedented. A respected baller, during No Limit Records’ meteoric rise and string of platinum releases in the late ’90s, the New Orleans native chose to attempt to make his hoop dreams real. He joined training camp rosters for the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors, even scoring 8 points in a 1999 preseason game for the latter.

He has also helped coach up and mentor multiple NBA stars years prior to their pro careers, including DeMar DeRozan, Brandon Jennings, Lance Stephenson, and more.

See Master P speak on his desire to join the New Orleans Pelicans’ coaching staff below.

