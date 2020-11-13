Masters Day 2: Tiger Woods rides hot start into second round of title defense at Augusta
After a nearly flawless first round of his Masters defense, Tiger Woods will have to wait a bit for Round 2 at Augusta.
As will the rest of the field.
An early rain delay on Thursday pushed most tee times back about three hours at a tournament already facing shorter days thanks to the November start. The sun set on Thursday’s afternoon rounds, meaning Thursday’s late starters will finish their first rounds Friday morning.
Round 1 is scheduled to resume at 7:30 a.m. ET, with Round 2 tentatively scheduled to start around 9:35 a.m., barring any further delays.
Tiger Woods will have to wait after hot Thursday start
Woods won’t have to worry about finishing his first round. He was among the early starters on Thursday and will play an afternoon round to head into the weekend. If he comes anywhere close to his Thursday performance, making the cut won’t be a concern.
Woods played a bogey-free round on Thursday to finish with a 4-under par 68, tied for his best-ever opening round at Augusta. The soft turf of the rain-soaked course invited a lot of low scoring on Thursday including a 7-under 65 for leader Paul Casey. But Woods’ round was good enough to finish the day in a tie for fifth place, an ideal spot considering his struggles in recent tournaments.
The prospect of a Tiger Woods repeat is very much alive after Round 1.
Augusta tames Bryson DeChambeau on Day 1
Things didn’t go quite as smoothly for Bryson DeChambeau with the eyes of the golf world watching to see if he could muscle Augusta to his will. But he salvaged an erratic day that included a double-bogey on 13 to remain very much in contention with a 2-under 70.
He closed strong with birdies on eight and nine after starting the course on the back nine.
Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler are among the other names to watch after hot Thursday starts.