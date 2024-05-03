Mast announces plan to medically redshirt

This past season was one of the most fun years of my life. Thank you for taking me in and giving me another place that feels like home.

As some people know, I played most of last season with a knee that wasn’t completely healthy. Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve spoken with multiple doctors about what we can do to get my knee healthy for the rest of my playing career and, hopefully, life. These have been some difficult conversations, but the best way forward for me is to undergo surgery.

This was not an easy decision, as it means I will have to medically redshirt for the 2024-25 season while still maintaining my last year of eligibility.

I want to thank everyone involved with our athletic department and men’s basketball team for the support they have shown me. This upcoming year will be very challenging for me individually, but I’ll try to help the team in the best possible way I can.