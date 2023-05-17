Massively discounted kids MTBs, gravel bikes and more in huge online auction ending today

The Forme Bamford Junior bike

Hundreds of kids mountain bikes and a selection of adult gravel bikes are currently available to view and bid upon online as part of an ongoing series of auctions of liquidated stock from the former UK distributor Moore Large.

The bikes are being sold at a fraction of their RRP, with many discounts currently around 80 percent (all dependent on the final bids of course). You can check out the full listings on the John Pye Auctions website.

Many of the kids bikes on offer are from Forme, a brand that has made some excellent adult trail bikes in the past. There's lots of 26-inch wheeled bikes up for grabs, such as the rigid frame and forked Forme Kinder (RRP £430, current bidding from £85) and Bamford Junior (RRP £385, current bidding from £42), as well as many 24 and 20-inch bikes for younger riders. Other bike brands in the fire sale include Cuda and Barracuda, though we've no experience of riding any of their bikes on the Bike Perfect team.

O'Neal Pumps flat shoe

Our colleagues at Cyclingweekly.com have also reported that there are ten Forme Monsal 2 gravel bikes with a size 53cm frame in the auction. The alloy framed bikes run 1x 10-speed Microshift wide-ratio drivetrains and WTB tires. RRP is £1,000 for these bikes, but the current bidding is £350.

There are many more biking bargains to be had such as O'Neal Pumps flat pedal MTB shoes and trail helmets, bikepacking bags and racks, bike locks, BMX frames and much more.

Be aware that there are additional costs to pay in addition to the bids, which include a 25 percent premium plus 20 percent VAT. Bike delivery has an extra £35 charge, while for parts and accessories delivery is £5. Successful bidders can collect for free from the John Pye auction house in Port Talbot, South Wales.