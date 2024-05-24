Massive win for Glentoran as Lisburn Rangers go top

Lisburn Rangers continue to impress in their maiden Women's Premiership campaign as they came from behind to beat Linfield 5-2 at Midgley Park.

The newly promoted side have now played three and won three in the top tier.

Champions Glentoran, however, again showed that they are in no mood to surrender their title easily with an incredible 20-0 victory over Mid-Ulster Ladies.

The Glens, who were idle in round two, have now played two games and scored 26 goals without conceding to open the campaign.

Lisburn Rangers maintain perfect start

Linfield had taken a first half lead at Midgley Park through a Sarah-Jane McMaster strike but Caoimhe Gelston Mulholland levelled matters ten minutes before half time.

Within a minute of the restart, Gracie Conway had put the visitors ahead with Sophie Kelly-Bradley extending their advantage just beyond the hour mark.

Bernadette Ferreira pulled one back for Linfield with 12 minutes to go but Rangers assured they would end the evening top with two late goals.

Gelston Mulholland grabbed her second with eight minutes to go before Ellie-Mae Dickson rounded out the scoring with a fine long range effort.

Statement of intent from champions

At Blanchflower Stadium, Northern Ireland internationals Kerry Beattie and Demi Vance both scored four times for Glentoran in a game the home side led 10-0 at half-time.

After starting their season with a 6-0 win over Crusaders Strikers two weeks ago, this was an even larger rout by the east Belfast side who this time were six ahead after just 22 minutes.

Having opened the scoring, Beattie's hat-trick was secured in a little over half an hour as the relentless Glens saw ten of their players register on the scoresheet, in addition to an unfortunate own goal for Mid Ulster's Hannah Turkington.

Joely Andrews, Rachel Rogan and substitute Kascie Weir each netted twice, while Nadene Caldwell, Jenna McKearney, Sofie Keenan, Emily Wilson and Megan Neill all also scored.