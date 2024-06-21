The massive wages Barcelona owe Clément Lenglet next season

An insight into the heavy financial burden set to be placed on La Liga giants Barcelona by returning defender Clément Lenglet next season has today been forthcoming online.

Defender Lenglet, for his part, spent this past season on loan away from Barcelona, after linking up with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Frenchman went on to endure something of a hit-and-miss stint in England, managing 20 appearances across all competitions, including 14 league starts.

His exploits en route to as much, though, did not prove enough to convince the brass at Villa Park of his deservingness of returning for next season.

Lenglet, as a result, is set to link back up with parent club Barcelona over the weeks ahead.

Not part of the plans of incoming head coach Hansi Flick, the hope of Deco and co. is to find a new permanent home for their out-of-favour stopper.

As much, however, looks set to prove a tough task.

The most serious interest in Lenglet’s signature comes by way of the Saudi Pro League. The former Sevilla man, however, has no intention of heading to the Middle East, eager to continue his playing days at the top level of the game.

And this stance could prove itself to be a hugely costly one for Barcelona…

As revealed by Mundo Deportivo, Lenglet is set to be one of the highest-paid players in the club’s squad next season.

This comes after the 29-year-old agreed to defer his wages during the pandemic, to aid the Blaugrana’s financial woes.

In turn, Lenglet is owed a sum in the region of €16 million in 2024/25.

Conor Laird | GSFN