Here are the massive trade offers the Patriots reportedly passed up for Drake Maye

The New England Patriots might not have gotten “the bag” they wanted, but they were reportedly offered a massive haul in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye was expected to be the player available in the spot, and that’s exactly how the board fell on Thursday night. That prompted the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings to make last-ditch trade offers to the Patriots.

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Giants offered the Patriots their 2024 sixth-round pick, along with their 2025 first-rounder, while the Vikings offered three first-round picks in total, including the No. 11 and No. 23 picks this year, along with a 2025 first.

Breer wrote:

The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants did make offers to the New England Patriots for the No. 3 pick to take Drake Maye. Earlier this week, Minnesota offered the Nos. 11 and 23 picks, and its 2025 first-rounder, with pick swaps favoring the Vikings as part of the proposal; and that offer ticked up with New England on the clock. The Giants, meanwhile, did wind up putting their 2025 first-round pick in their offer to move from No. 6 to No. 3.

According to Breer, the fact that Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and Giants coach Brian Daboll were so interested in getting Maye made the Patriots want him even more.

Both coaches are strong evaluators of talent, and they obviously saw the incredible potential in Maye. Of course, if the North Carolina quarterback ends up being a bust, people will look back on these trade offers as major missed opportunities.

But the hope is that Maye lives up to the hype to the point where people forget the massive trade offers ever existed.

