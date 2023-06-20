Massive recruiting weekend for Arkansas football with 16 players to visit

The largest and most significant inroads in college football recruiting aren’t even made during school session.

Arkansas is set to host its largest collection of players of the summer on the upcoming weekend with 16 or more high-schoolers expected to visit campus, per WholeHogSports’ Richard Davenport. That number is only two fewer than the Hogs hosted in the entireity of June up to this point.

Coach Sam Pittman and his staff have landed 11 commitments in the Class of 2024. Six of those 11 are four-star recruits and the other five are three-star players. The combination ranks Arkansas sixth in the SEC and 21st in FBS.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Razorbacks have already landed three of the Top 10 players in the Natural State in the class and are leading candidates for another three. Three of the 11 players in commitment class are listed as athletes, two as cornerback and two as defensive linemen, showing the staff’s focus on the defensive side of the ball.

The previous two seasons Arkansas picked up 22 and 23 commitments. So with 11 in the fold, plenty of opportunity awaits on the weekend to add to the future.

More Arkansas football!

Arkansas football: Offseason depth chart - Defensive End

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire