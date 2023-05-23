Massive OL Marcus Harrison commits to Georgia football

Three-star offensive tackle recruit Marcus Harrison has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Harrison is a member of the class of 2024.

The talented offensive tackle plays high school football for St. Francis High School in Hamburg, New York. Harrison, who also competes in track and field, committed to Georgia over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The 6-foot-8, 295-pound offensive tackle holds over a dozen scholarship offers. The St. Francis standout is ranked as the No. 606 recruit in the country and the No. 48 offensive tackle. Harrison is the third-ranked recruit in New York, per 247Sports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Per Marcus Harrison’s Twitter account, he has a seven-foot wingspan and a 3.7 GPA. Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searles was key factor in Georgia landing Marcus Harrison.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have the nation’s top-ranked class of 2024 with 15 commitments. Marcus Harrison received a scholarship offer from Georgia football in April 2023.

The three-star offensive tackle committed to Georgia football via Twitter:

After a conversation with @SSearels and @KirbySmartUGA I would like to announce that I am 100% a Georgia Bulldog. pic.twitter.com/pTe5BH0qm0 — Marcus Harrison (@MarcusH89810868) May 23, 2023

More!

4-star RB Anthony Rogers names top schools ESPN ranks top-75 QBs of the 2000s and includes three Georgia players Roquan Smith's offseason involvement impressing Ravens DC 4-star OL Jason Zandamela names top 5 Stetson Bennett looking good in Rams uniform at NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire