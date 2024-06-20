Massive offensive tackle Jay Gardenhire picks up Colorado offer

The Colorado Buffaloes don’t offer unranked prospects often. However, they saw a huge opportunity in class of 2025 offensive tackle Jay Gardenhire.

On Monday, Gardenhire took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his Colorado offer, about an hour after four-star class of 2026 tackle Felix Ojo announced his own offer from the Buffs.

Standing at 6-foot-8 and 350 pounds, Gardenhire is at least two inches and 25 pounds heavier than anyone listed on CU’s 2024 spring football roster. As a junior last season, his work in the trenches allowed West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School to a 7-3 record and a third-place finish in its conference.

Gardenhire reportedly took a two-day unofficial visit to Boulder earlier this month and was offered almost a week later by offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and quality control analyst Gunnar White.

He also has offers from Alabama A&M, Boston College, Buffalo, Florida Atlantic, Marshall and Pittsburgh, per 247Sports.

After a Great phone call with @LoadholtPhil and @Coach_Gunnar I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Colorado. 🦬 pic.twitter.com/3ZFz0SOPsG — Jay Gardenhire (@JayGardenhire) June 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire