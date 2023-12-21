Massive offensive tackle Favour Edwin signs with Auburn

Auburn has landed its second commitment of the day and it is once again along the trenches.

The Tigers announced that three-star offensive tackle Favour Edwin had signed with the program late Wednesday night. He is Auburn’s 20th signee of early signing period.

Offensive line coach and Jake Thornton beat out Alabama and Florida for the McDonough, Georgia product, who is in his first year of playing football.

Edwin is the No. 680 overall player and No. 52 offensive tackle in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 80 player from Georgia.

Originally from Nigeria, Edwin is listed at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds. The only linemen on Auburn’s roster who are the same size are Gunner Britton and Tyler Johnson, who are also 6-foot-6.

Edwin is Auburn’s third signee along the offensive line, joining four-star DeAndre Carter and three-star Seth Wilfred. You can view all of Auburn’s activity during the early sighing period here.

