Massive news: Notre Dame lands Mike Denbrock as next offensive coordinator

For the last two years we’ve called the unspoken feud between Notre Dame and LSU college football’s current cold war.

You can add another chapter to that today.

Reports are out that Marcus Freeman has landed his number-one target to take over as offensive coordinator – LSU play caller Mike Denbrock.

Denbrock turns 60 in January and has had two stints at Notre Dame previously. One was for three years as the offensive tackle and tight ends coach under tyrone willingham, the other featured a variety of offensive roles under Brian Kelly from 2010-2016.

Denbrock is fresh off a regular season that he helped take LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to epic levels as Daniels became the third Heisman Trophy winner in Tigers history.

Denbrock also coached at Cincinnati from 2017-2021 where he spent four seasons with Marcus Freeman.

We’ll have more on this absolutely huge story as it develops. In the meantime, find out more about Denbrock’s career with the writeup we did Wednesday.

