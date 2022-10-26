Massive mural of Bryce Harper pops up in South Philly

Massive mural of Harper pops up in South Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years.

Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in South Philly. Artist Joseph Dougherty painted the mural, which is located on the side of the Dougherty Electric Warehouse at 45 East Porter St.

Here it is in all its glory:

NBC10 Philadelphia

The mural is located in South Philly.

Since signing a massive deal with the Phillies in 2019, Harper has hit 101 home runs in 455 regular season games. He was an All-Star in 2022 after winning his second NL MVP award in 2021.

But Harper's most important achievements have all come in the last few months. He returned to the Phillies’ lineup in August after suffering a fractured thumb in June, subsequently leading them back to the postseason for the first time since 2011.

Since the playoffs began, Harper has been on an absolute tear. The 30-year-old Harper is hitting .419 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 11 postseason games, with the Phillies going 9-2 en route to their first World Series appearance since 2009. He was named NLCS MVP after hitting a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning of Game 5 to clinch the series win.

So, as you might expect, Harper mania is at an all-time high heading into the Fall Classic.

The Phils will return to the diamond on Friday for Game 1 of the World Series against the Astros in Houston.