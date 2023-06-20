Massive list of blue-chip recruits set to arrive in Eugene for visits this week

The month of June has quickly become one of the most important times of year in the world of recruiting for college football programs. While the thick of the offseason is in full swing, we get a chance to see coaches and staff host some players from across the nation for both official and unofficial visits.

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have been incredibly busy over the past couple of weeks, hosting some of the top-rated players in the nation. That doesn’t look to be changing any time soon, as another long list of prospects is set to flock to Eugene over the coming days and into the weekend for more visits. We are expecting to see both some of the top committed players in Oregon’s 2024 class take their official visits, as well as some of the best uncommitted players in the nation, including multiple 5-star players in the 2024 and 2025 classes.

Here is a full list of player who we have confirmed will be in Eugene at some point this week or this weekend:

5-star DL Aydin Breland

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei DL Aydin Breland has locked in his first three official visits with #Georgia #Miami and #Oregon https://t.co/5pU3fYMcJD pic.twitter.com/846qZTbxmn — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 23, 2023

247Sports Rating: 98

National Ranking: 6

Positional Ranking: 2

Commitment: None

5-star EDGE Colin Simmons

247Sports Rating: 98

National Ranking: 6

Positional Ranking: 1

Commitment: None

5-star WR Dakorien Moore

247Sports Rating: 98

National Ranking: 5

Positional Ranking: 2

Commitment: None

4-star QB Michael Van Buren (Oregon Commit)

247Sports Rating: 89

National Ranking: 130

Positional Ranking: 11

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

4-star WR Ryan Pellum

247Sports Rating: 93

National Ranking: 100

Positional Ranking: 19

Commitment: None

4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan

247Sports Rating: 93

National Ranking: 92

Positional Ranking: 17

Crystal Ball: Ohio State

4-star WR Jordan Anderson (Oregon Commit)

247Sports Rating: 91

National Ranking: 127

Positional Ranking: 19

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

4-star OL JacQawn McRoy

247Sports Rating: 94

National Ranking: 60

Positional Ranking: 3

Commitment: None

4-star OL Preston Taumua

247Sports Rating: 90

National Ranking: 200

Positional Ranking: 8

Crystal Ball: Oregon Ducks

4-star DL Tionne Gray (Oregon Commit)

June 23rd official visit in oregon✈️ pic.twitter.com/91SEoitXmf — Tionne Gray (@tionne_gray) May 27, 2023

247Sports Rating: 88

National Ranking: 339

Positional Ranking: 35

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

4-star EDGE Wyatt Gilmore

247Sports Rating: 90

National Ranking: 694

Positional Ranking: 20

Commitment: None

4-star WR Ashton Bethel-Roman

247Sports Rating: 93

National Ranking: 93

Positional Ranking: 18

Commitment: None

4-star LB Kamar Mathudi

Valley Village (Calif.) Campbell Hall LB Kamar Mothudi has cut his list of schools down to five and locked in all of his official visits with a summer decision pending https://t.co/4nY6wgPpJS pic.twitter.com/8eVbDoHmgI — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 23, 2023

247Sports Rating: 91

National Ranking: 173

Positional Ranking: 17

Crystal Ball: Oregon Ducks

4-star LB Brayden Platt

247Sports Rating: 93

National Ranking: 73

Positional Ranking: 8

Commitment: None

4-star CB Ify Obidegwu (Oregon Commit)

Can’t wait to be back Home!🦆 pic.twitter.com/d7CMNUUG7z — Ify Obidegwu (@Ify1kk) May 27, 2023

247Sports Rating: 92

National Ranking: 122

Positional Ranking: 11

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

3-star CB Chris Johnson

247Sports Rating: 88

National Ranking: 478

Positional Ranking: 45

Commitment: None

4-star S Marquis Gallegos

247Sports Rating: 90

National Ranking: 252

Positional Ranking: 23

Commitment: None

3-star RB Da'Juan Riggs

June 23rd you know where I’m at….🦆 pic.twitter.com/iPK4I7oL5e — Da’Jaun Riggs (@DaJaunRiggs_) May 30, 2023

247Sports Rating: 86

National Ranking: 809

Positional Ranking: 61

Commitment: None

3-star WR Jack Ressler (Oregon Commit)

247Sports Rating: 87

National Ranking: 1056

Positional Ranking: 107

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

3-star CB Javien Holiday

Needed a change of scenery so i hopped on the 🛩️ and changed time zones @oregonfootball fans I’m here show me some love🦆🟢🟡 pic.twitter.com/x2IbfsML6j — Javion “Jholly” Holiday (@javionholiday25) June 20, 2023

247Sports Rating: N/A

National Ranking: N/A

Positional Ranking: N/A

Commitment: None

Unranked QB Ryder Hayes

247Sports Rating: N/A

National Ranking: N/A

Positional Ranking: N/A

Commitment: None

4-star WR Ernest Campbell

I like to say thank you to the University of Oregon Football and Track coaches for a great visit!!!! @ctsprint2 @CoachDanLanning pic.twitter.com/BYG1BwK8Yl — Ernest Campbell (@Ernesttheflash) June 21, 2023

247Sports Rating: 87

National Ranking: 388

Positional Ranking: 59

Commitment: None

