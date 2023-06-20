Massive list of blue-chip recruits set to arrive in Eugene for visits this week
The month of June has quickly become one of the most important times of year in the world of recruiting for college football programs. While the thick of the offseason is in full swing, we get a chance to see coaches and staff host some players from across the nation for both official and unofficial visits.
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have been incredibly busy over the past couple of weeks, hosting some of the top-rated players in the nation. That doesn’t look to be changing any time soon, as another long list of prospects is set to flock to Eugene over the coming days and into the weekend for more visits. We are expecting to see both some of the top committed players in Oregon’s 2024 class take their official visits, as well as some of the best uncommitted players in the nation, including multiple 5-star players in the 2024 and 2025 classes.
Here is a full list of player who we have confirmed will be in Eugene at some point this week or this weekend:
5-star DL Aydin Breland
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei DL Aydin Breland has locked in his first three official visits with #Georgia #Miami and #Oregon https://t.co/5pU3fYMcJD pic.twitter.com/846qZTbxmn
— Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 23, 2023
247Sports Rating: 98
National Ranking: 6
Positional Ranking: 2
Commitment: None
5-star EDGE Colin Simmons
TX👢➡️Eugene 🦆📍@Chr1sJohnsonnn @javionholiday25 @ryderhayes22 @BethelRoman13 @thereal_kori2x @ColinSimmons__ @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/b3v09IIcXT
— EHolly (@EHolly7) June 20, 2023
247Sports Rating: 98
National Ranking: 6
Positional Ranking: 1
Commitment: None
5-star WR Dakorien Moore
TX👢➡️Eugene 🦆📍@Chr1sJohnsonnn @javionholiday25 @ryderhayes22 @BethelRoman13 @thereal_kori2x @ColinSimmons__ @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/b3v09IIcXT
— EHolly (@EHolly7) June 20, 2023
247Sports Rating: 98
National Ranking: 5
Positional Ranking: 2
Commitment: None
4-star QB Michael Van Buren (Oregon Commit)
#DMV2EUGENE🦆 6/23 #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/sGUxhle8bJ
— Michael Van Buren (@mike3k_) May 28, 2023
247Sports Rating: 89
National Ranking: 130
Positional Ranking: 11
Commitment: Oregon Ducks
4-star WR Ryan Pellum
247Sports Rating: 93
National Ranking: 100
Positional Ranking: 19
Commitment: None
4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan
247Sports Rating: 93
National Ranking: 92
Positional Ranking: 17
Crystal Ball: Ohio State
4-star WR Jordan Anderson (Oregon Commit)
IMA BE BACK IN EUGENE REAL SOON 🦆🦆 #Scooo @CoachDanLanning @cobysayyah pic.twitter.com/TAzxEMIWtB
— ᴊᴏʀᴅᴀɴ (@AndersonnJJJ) May 27, 2023
247Sports Rating: 91
National Ranking: 127
Positional Ranking: 19
Commitment: Oregon Ducks
4-star OL JacQawn McRoy
247Sports Rating: 94
National Ranking: 60
Positional Ranking: 3
Commitment: None
4-star OL Preston Taumua
247Sports Rating: 90
National Ranking: 200
Positional Ranking: 8
Crystal Ball: Oregon Ducks
4-star DL Tionne Gray (Oregon Commit)
June 23rd official visit in oregon✈️ pic.twitter.com/91SEoitXmf
— Tionne Gray (@tionne_gray) May 27, 2023
247Sports Rating: 88
National Ranking: 339
Positional Ranking: 35
Commitment: Oregon Ducks
4-star EDGE Wyatt Gilmore
247Sports Rating: 90
National Ranking: 694
Positional Ranking: 20
Commitment: None
4-star WR Ashton Bethel-Roman
TX👢➡️Eugene 🦆📍@Chr1sJohnsonnn @javionholiday25 @ryderhayes22 @BethelRoman13 @thereal_kori2x @ColinSimmons__ @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/b3v09IIcXT
— EHolly (@EHolly7) June 20, 2023
247Sports Rating: 93
National Ranking: 93
Positional Ranking: 18
Commitment: None
4-star LB Kamar Mathudi
Valley Village (Calif.) Campbell Hall LB Kamar Mothudi has cut his list of schools down to five and locked in all of his official visits with a summer decision pending https://t.co/4nY6wgPpJS pic.twitter.com/8eVbDoHmgI
— Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 23, 2023
247Sports Rating: 91
National Ranking: 173
Positional Ranking: 17
Crystal Ball: Oregon Ducks
4-star LB Brayden Platt
247Sports Rating: 93
National Ranking: 73
Positional Ranking: 8
Commitment: None
4-star CB Ify Obidegwu (Oregon Commit)
Can’t wait to be back Home!🦆 pic.twitter.com/d7CMNUUG7z
— Ify Obidegwu (@Ify1kk) May 27, 2023
247Sports Rating: 92
National Ranking: 122
Positional Ranking: 11
Commitment: Oregon Ducks
3-star CB Chris Johnson
TX👢➡️Eugene 🦆📍@Chr1sJohnsonnn @javionholiday25 @ryderhayes22 @BethelRoman13 @thereal_kori2x @ColinSimmons__ @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/b3v09IIcXT
— EHolly (@EHolly7) June 20, 2023
247Sports Rating: 88
National Ranking: 478
Positional Ranking: 45
Commitment: None
4-star S Marquis Gallegos
247Sports Rating: 90
National Ranking: 252
Positional Ranking: 23
Commitment: None
3-star RB Da'Juan Riggs
June 23rd you know where I’m at….🦆 pic.twitter.com/iPK4I7oL5e
— Da’Jaun Riggs (@DaJaunRiggs_) May 30, 2023
247Sports Rating: 86
National Ranking: 809
Positional Ranking: 61
Commitment: None
3-star WR Jack Ressler (Oregon Commit)
I will be taking my official visit to Oregon June 23rd! #Scoducks @CoachDanLanning @junioradams13 @CoachWillStein @oregonfootball @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @GregBiggins @adamgorney @BrandonHuffman @RyanWrightRNG pic.twitter.com/HhGewWMUK9
— Jack Ressler (@jackressler88) May 27, 2023
247Sports Rating: 87
National Ranking: 1056
Positional Ranking: 107
Commitment: Oregon Ducks
3-star CB Javien Holiday
Needed a change of scenery so i hopped on the 🛩️ and changed time zones @oregonfootball fans I’m here show me some love🦆🟢🟡 pic.twitter.com/x2IbfsML6j
— Javion “Jholly” Holiday (@javionholiday25) June 20, 2023
247Sports Rating: N/A
National Ranking: N/A
Positional Ranking: N/A
Commitment: None
Unranked QB Ryder Hayes
TX👢➡️Eugene 🦆📍@Chr1sJohnsonnn @javionholiday25 @ryderhayes22 @BethelRoman13 @thereal_kori2x @ColinSimmons__ @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/b3v09IIcXT
— EHolly (@EHolly7) June 20, 2023
247Sports Rating: N/A
National Ranking: N/A
Positional Ranking: N/A
Commitment: None
4-star WR Ernest Campbell
I like to say thank you to the University of Oregon Football and Track coaches for a great visit!!!! @ctsprint2 @CoachDanLanning pic.twitter.com/BYG1BwK8Yl
— Ernest Campbell (@Ernesttheflash) June 21, 2023
247Sports Rating: 87
National Ranking: 388
Positional Ranking: 59
Commitment: None