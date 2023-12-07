Massive junior college OT set to visit Georgia football

Talented junior college offensive tackle Maurice Rodriques is planning to visit the Georgia Bulldogs on an official visit from Dec. 8-10. Rodriques is a member of the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle played junior college football for Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, California. Rodriques had a 3.5 GPA.

Maurice Rodriques is currently an unranked recruit according to 247Sports. However, Rodriques does have an impressive array of scholarship offers from Texas Tech, Florida, Georgia, Eastern Michigan, and more.

Georgia football and offensive line coach Stacy Searels was the first Power Five program to offer the junior college offensive tackle according to his social media page.

I will be visiting the University of Georgia on the 8-10 for Official Visit. Can’t wait see @SSearels pic.twitter.com/YueygcBP0n — Maurice Rodriques (@ImMaurice1k) December 6, 2023

The massive offensive tackle has already taken a visit to Texas Tech.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire