Massive, inaugural Diamond Classic Softball Tournament coming to Dickinson

Jun. 20—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Diamonds youth softball league is getting ready to host a huge event that will see more-than 35 teams headed to town for the inaugural Diamond Classic, a three-day event for 10-and-Under, 12U, 14U and 18/16U teams throughout this weekend from Friday, June 21 through the 23rd. The "Junior Olympic"-class softball games will occupy diamonds at the glittering Sanford Softball Complex and Bravera Field, along with Gress Sports Complex and the North Sports Complex all-day(s) and into-the-night(s), with eight teams representing Dickinson in various age-groups.

Other teams will be traveling into town from places like Bismarck, Williston, Hazen, Beulah, Botineau, Mandan, and Jamestown, with teams from Sidney and Laurel coming in from the state of Montana.

This year will mark the first time the Dickinson Diamonds will host a tournament of this size, while featuring all the area's traveling softball teams in attendance, and most likely the start of an event that will be a fixture on the sports-calendar for years to come, said Diamonds' vice president Nick Peterson.

"It's been quite an undertaking, but with all the businesses that we have in town they've all chipped in; we've got sponsors from all-around the business community and one of the best towns around," Peterson said.

The 10U "Gold" division will see two area teams taking the field, while the 10U "Silver" is represented by one, with two involved in the 12U, a couple-more in the 14U and the 18/16U containing one. But with a total of 36 teams in action over the course of the weekend there will be abundant opportunities for softball enthusiasts to enjoy what are looking-to-be moderate temperatures in the upper-60s to low-80s and certain-to-be competitive contests on the fields.

There are four games on Friday, June 21 at the SSC in the 10U age-group at 4 p.m. to kick things off, but the older age-groups don't get underway until 8 a.m. Saturday at various sites (a full set of links can be found below).

The Diamonds youth-softball league has worked in-concert with area businesses and the Roosevelt Grand Dakota for room accommodations, and other hoteliers, restaurateurs and area businesses are bound to see a significant bump in the bottom-line over the weekend.

"We worked through the Dickinson Convention & Visitors Bureau and with the Grand Dakota, and it's been a real pleasure to work with the business owners to get this thing through," Peterson said.

Along with all the festivities and action on the diamond will be the Badlands Big Sticks hosting "Diamond Night," with all the teams and coaches receiving a free game ticket for the 'Sticks' 6:35 p.m. matchup with the Eau Claire Express, in what is sure to be a huge night for attendance at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark on the south side of the city, with gates opening at 5:45 p.m. Also, coaches and their families get to enjoy the picnic area at DCB&TB — down the right-field line — for the first three innings of the game.

For information about the tournament's brackets and divisions, please see

https://www.dickinsondiamonds.org/page/show/8501159-diamond-classic-tournament

and other information can be obtained by gaining an account at the NBC Sports Engine's "Tourney" page.

For more information about the Dickinson Diamonds youth softball organization, please keep reading The Dickinson Press and/or visit their website at

https://www.dickinsondiamonds.org/

.