Massive Florida offensive tackle Jaden Wilkerson offered by Rutgers football

Jaden Wilkerson, one of the top offensive linemen in Florida, was offered on Wednesday by Rutgers football.

Rutgers joins an offer list for Wilkerson that includes Miami, Syracuse, Tulane, UCF and USF among others. In late April he locked in an official visit to Syracuse (where he had visited earlier that month).

He took April visits to Miami and Ole Miss as well.

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Wilkerson is an offensive tackle for Edgewater (Orlando, Florida). According to 247Sports, Wilkerson is a three-star who is the No. 97 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 176 recruit in Florida in the class of 2025.

On3 ranks him as the No. 86 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 133 in Florida.

He tweeted about the offer from Rutgers on Wednesday night:

Also on Wednesday night, Wilkerson was offered by Ivy League program Brown.

Rutgers currently has two Florida commits in the 2025 class, led by three-star quarterback Sean Ashenfelder (offered by UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, Liberty, Pittsburgh, USF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia) and three-star defensive linemanJyon Simon (who had a final six that included Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina, South Florida and West Virginia.).

The Rutgers 2025 class is currently ranked No. 30 in the nation by 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire