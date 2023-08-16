Massive congratulations – Harry Kane lauds Lionesses after win over Australia

Harry Kane and the Prince of Wales led the congratulations after England swept aside co-hosts Australia 3-1 to reach their first World Cup final.

The Lionesses roared past the Matildas in front of a 75,784-strong crowd thanks to second-half strikes from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

Ella Toone had fired England into the lead in the first half, but Sam Kerr produced a thunderous equaliser before Hemp and Russo helped Sarina Wiegman’s side end their run of World Cup last-four exits.

Brilliant @Lionesses !! Fantastic achievement now bring on Sunday’s final 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/5DCfsoiOmy — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 16, 2023

Kane, England’s men’s record goal-scorer, was able to provide instant reaction during an interview with Sky Sports, saying: “Massive congratulations to the Lionesses.

“It sounds like a heck of a game and massive congratulations. We’re all behind them and hopefully they can do it in the final.”

Mead, player of the tournament when England won the European Championships last summer but who missed this tournament through injury, wrote on Twitter: “World Cup Final baby! Get in Lionesses.”

Former England defender Gary Neville said: “An incredible achievement by the Lionesses. One more to go.”

What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 16, 2023

Gary Lineker, who won the Golden Boot for England at the 1986 World Cup, added: “Absolutely superb performance.

“A World Cup final. A World Cup final at football. It’s been a while. What a wonderful achievement.”

Well played @Lionesses. Absolutely superb performance. A World Cup final. A World Cup final at football. It’s been a while. What a wonderful achievement. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 16, 2023

Retired Euros winner Ellen White expressed her emotions in the BBC studio following a roller-coaster second-half.

Kerr levelled with a sensational long-range strike in the 63rd minute, but Hemp put England back in front eight minutes later before Russo finished with aplomb to send the Lionesses into the final.

White, England’s women’s record goal-scorer, said on the BBC: “I feel quite emotional because what this team have done, the legacy they have created. To finally say we’re in a World Cup final, I feel so proud of this team. It is ridiculous.

“They have had roller-coaster tournament and at times been criticised for the way they played, but the bond they share, to make a World Cup final is incredible and for Sarina to make World Cup finals back-to-back (she led the Netherlands to the 2019 final) shows what a coach she is.

“I’ve never seen her like that, quite emotional, but it is because she puts so much into it.”

Ellen White was full of praise for England striker Alessia Russo (Zac Goodwin/PA)

White also hailed England’s current main striker Russo, adding: “She is in her own now. She’s taken the number nine role, grabbed it with both hands and it is a lot of pressure to be England number nine.”

Ex-England player Alex Scott said on the BBC: “You almost run out of words for this Lionesses team.

“Lauren Hemp and Jess Carter’s clearance, there were so many big moments that sum this team up that they have a unity, resilience and they have the quality too.”

Izzy Christiansen, who represented England on 32 occasions, told BBC Radio Five Live: “To be honest I’m out of superlatives to describe Sarina Wiegman.

“To come in and change the culture, instil a winning mentality, create a brand of football that’s pragmatic, interesting, lets the talent flourish.

“We saw in the starting XI that she had all of her best players on the pitch, some managers struggle to find ways to get the best out of their best players.

“You’ve just seen another masterclass again from Sarina.”