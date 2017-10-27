What to make of massive changes to Giants coaching staff

The Giants are trying to catch up to a game now built on homers and strikeout and GM Bobby Evans has taken a sledgehammer to the coaching staff...

SAN FRANCISCO - In retrospect, we all probably should have seen the massive coaching changes coming. Not because the Giants lost 98 games this past season, but because they talked openly at the end of the year about adding multiple stats-inclined people to the front office.

The Giants are trying to catch up to a game now built on homers and strikeouts, and while it's yet to be seen what they can do on the field, general manager Bobby Evans has taken a sledgehammer to the coaching staff. The first hire, Matt Herges as bullpen coach, is perhaps a sign of things to come. Herges comes from a Dodgers organization that is on the cutting edge and has a huge office at Dodger Stadium dedicated to analytics and new ways of attacking the game. In discussing the reassignments of Dave Righetti and Mark Gardner last week, Evans hinted that the next pitching coach would have more of an analytical background.

On Friday, on a conference call with beat writers, manager Bruce Bochy said that when all is said and done, "you may see maybe a little bit more of (that analytical approach)."

"I know that's certainly been part of the discussion," Bochy said. "It's not that this staff wasn't open-minded - some guys were maybe more into it than others. I think as a staff we're open-minded and I think the front office certainly feels like that. I think Bobby feels like that."

Bochy noted that conversations have been had in the organization for a couple of years about where the game is going. This wasn't something that started during a brutal 2017 season. The Giants are not nearly as old-school as outsiders might think, but they did have a coaching staff that had been together for a while, and the sense in the front office was that some new voices were needed. At the very least, these changes should allow for more engagement between the front office and the coaching staff, a trend elsewhere in the game.