Massive Big Ten media rights development has numerous implications for USC

When USC enters the Big Ten in 2024, where will Trojan fans watch the Men of Troy? Obviously not on Pac-12 Network, thank God.

Seriously, though: The fact that the Big Ten is putting the finishing touches on its new media rights package, with USC and UCLA in the mix, means that Trojan fans will soon learn where they are going to watch their favorite team for the long-term future.

Monday night, we gained a lot of new information on the networks which will show USC football and USC sports to Angelenos and the rest of the Trojan fan base in the United States.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal broke the story that ESPN is going to be shut out of carrying Big Ten sports, breaking a decades-long association with the conference.

Barring a last-minute change of direction, ESPN will be not carry Big Ten games for the first time in 40 years. SBJ Media is live:https://t.co/p7BVat3fcl — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 8, 2022

What does this mean? Good thing you asked. We’re going to walk you through all the various dimensions of this huge story. Assuming the Big Ten’s deals with non-ESPN networks are finalized, there are a number of really big stories to share with you:

NBC AND CBS COULD BECOME NEW HOMES FOR USC FOOTBALL

Big Ten deals could be reached by the end of this week or push into next. CBS and NBC have emerged as the clear front runners.https://t.co/p7BVat3fcl — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 8, 2022

ESPN HAS REMOVED ITSELF FROM A BIDDING WAR

ESPN has pulled out of Big Ten media rights negotiations, ending one of the longest sports media relationships in the business. ESPN said no to the conference’s final offer of a 7-year/$380 million per-year package, sources tell SBJ. Story to be filed soon. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 9, 2022

This is an update of the original reporting from Monday night. ESPN is definitely out of the running for Big Ten media rights.

CBS GETS 3:30 P.M. EASTERN, 12:30 PACIFIC BIG TEN GAMES

SBJ also reporting that CBS & NBC appear to be frontrunners to pick up packages alongside FOX. CBS would pick up games for the 3:30 ET window, and NBC would carry games in primetime, per @Ourand_SBJ. This matches what I've been hearing. FOX at noon, CBS at 3:30, NBC at night. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 9, 2022

BIG TEN AND SEC GO HEAD-TO-HEAD ON TV

You can see it now starting in 2023: Noon: Big Ten on Fox

3:30: Big Ten on CBS

7:30: Big Ten on NBC And starting a year later, ESPN will be able to counter-program with: Noon: SEC on ABC/ESPN

3:30: SEC on ABC/ESPN

7:30: SEC or ACC on ABC/ESPN — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) August 9, 2022

APPLE OR AMAZON PLUS PEACOCK FOR BIG TEN STREAMING

Here's what I know heading into the final stretch of the Big Ten's media rights negotiations: That it sure looks like it's going to be FOX/CBS/NBC — & that I don't know yet if it's going to be Apple or Amazon for the streaming package. More @TheAthletic: https://t.co/4Af8cNszlC — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 9, 2022

THE PAC-12 IS PROBABLY GOING TO SURVIVE AS A RESULT

Yep. If you're the Pac-12, ESPN losing the Big Ten would be their first bit of good news since (?) Will have some money to burn and time slots to fill. https://t.co/2TbKB9qjZX — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) August 9, 2022

NBC TO PAY MORE THAN CBS FOR BIG TEN FOOTBALL

This number squares with my CBS will pay around $350M, give or take (probably gives, I'd say). If NBC has a Peacock element, its number will probably be north of CBS. Pod out tomorrow morning. Lots will be discussed. https://t.co/krgdKjzCMk https://t.co/e5atRPIG8U — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 9, 2022

This means that USC-Notre Dame games with USC as a Big Ten school are more likely to be shown on NBC than CBS. Maybe the networks will alternate each year, with CBS showing the games in Los Angeles (NBC still has Notre Dame home game rights), but NBC’s night-game rights might mean regular ownership of that particular game, with CBS being shut out. We’ll have to wait and see.

ESPN PACKAGE WITH PAC-12 AND ACC IS MORE LIKELY NOW

Better than 50% Chance of ACC Pac 12 TV Media Merger? https://t.co/V6ZDVRJPci — AllSportsDACC (@AllSportsDACC) August 9, 2022

PAC-12 EXPANSION MORE LIKELY TO GO THROUGH CALIFORNIA THAN TEXAS

George Patton and Dwight Eisenhower would recognize the chat we had with @MarkRogersTV: You take a hill before the enemy can get it. Realignment feels that way right now. https://t.co/aJo6hBS6EG — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) August 8, 2022

ESPN will want late-night game inventory. That naturally fits San Diego State and Fresno State, not SMU or Houston, for Pac-12 expansion if the conference does want to move from 10 schools to 12 following the exit of the Los Angeles schools.

WHO WILL CALL USC GAMES ON NBC?

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; NBC Sports broadcaster Mike Tirico before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tirico replaces Al Michaels on NBC Sunday Night Football. Will he double up on NBC Saturday Night Football, or will the network find a new voice for that Big Ten Saturday night game? Is another big announcer switch in the works? Stay tuned.

