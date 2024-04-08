'A massive amount of work to be done'

Former striker Ian Walsh says he is struggling to feel hopeful about Swansea City’s prospects next season.

Swansea are not yet guaranteed to be a Championship club in 2024-25 having taken only one point from their last three games.

Last Saturday’s abject defeat at Middlesbrough leaves the Swans five points clear of the relegation places, in 15th, as they prepare to host fellow strugglers Stoke City on Wednesday.

With a home game against Rotherham United – whose relegation was confirmed last Friday night – to come on Saturday before fixtures against Huddersfield Town, Norwich City and Millwall, Walsh is unconcerned about the possibility of relegation this season.

But when asked whether he feels optimistic about what next term might bring, the ex-Wales international said: “Not really, no.

“I can’t feel optimistic about it with the players that are there and possibly the players coming in and going.

“There’s a massive amount of work to be done between now and the start of next season to start getting any positivity really about Swansea being a threat to get promotion.”

Walsh says he expects Luke Williams’ team to deliver the victory which would take them to 50 points – the traditional Championship safety mark - in one of their next three games.

“Three points should be enough to get them out of trouble, but it’s not where they want to be,” he told BBC Radio Wales’ Call Rob programme.

“The results and performances aren’t going the way we’d hoped they’d be going.

“There’s still lots of work to be done there. I am sure the manager would like to get the season out the way and start preparing for next year.

Walsh says Williams, who took charge in January, “needs help” to improve Swansea’s squad this summer.

“Luke Williams has been thrown in there with a bunch of players [with whom] the club wasn’t going anywhere,” he added.

“All of a sudden people are expecting things to change, but why should they change?

“Is it always the players’ fault or is it the fact that the club aren’t supporting the manager?

“That’s what’s happened over the last four or five seasons - there’s been a lack of support from the owners.”