'It's a massive ambition of mine' - Armstrong on Scotland dream

Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong believes he can bring "something different" to the Scotland squad if he's selected for the Euros.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season at Rugby Park, scoring nine goals and assisting 14 as the Ayrshire side look to cement a spot in Europe.

His form has attracted international attention, with Armstrong admitting to holding conversations with representatives from the Republic of Ireland.

While right-backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson are both doubts to make the plane to Germany, Steve Clarke may have to consider different options to fill that flank.

"I played when I was younger for Scotland, I've not been involved since," Armstrong told PLZ Soccer.

"It's a very, very talented squad, they've got some big players. I feel like I would bring something different to that squad if I was involved. I don't feel there's many like me out there that can offer something I can offer.

"You never know. I would absolutely love it. I've not had any conversations with Scotland, I've had a couple conversations with people in the Irish set-up because I qualify for them as well.

"It's a massive ambition of mine. It's a 26-man squad [set to be ratified for the Euros] , you never know what's going to happen. I'll just keep working away at club level and if it happens, it happens."