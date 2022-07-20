Massive 4-star DT Jamaal Jarret commits to Georgia football
Four-star 2023 defensive tackle Jamaal Jarret has announced a commitment to Georgia football.
COMMITTED 🐶✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/o3WF6BvYOw
— 🅹🅰︎🅷 (@JamaalJarrett) July 20, 2022
Jarret (6-foot-6, 340 pounds), out of Grimsley High School in Greensboro N.C., decided between Auburn, his home state of North Carolina and the Bulldogs.
Many have compared Jarrett to a former Georgia defensive lineman from North Carolina with a similar frame — 2022 NFL first-round draft pick Jordan Davis.
Jarret is the No. 25 defensive tackle, the No. 5 player in the state and the No. 180 overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports.
Check out some of Jarret’s highlights here.
Jarret’s commitment gives the Bulldogs the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation and the No. 1 overall in the SEC.