Massive 4-star DL includes Georgia among final schools

Georgia is in the running for class of 2025 four-star defensive lineman Mariyon Dye out of Elkhart High School (Indiana). The 6-foot-5, 255-pound edge defender has a massive 7-foot-1 wing span.

Dye is rated as the No. 16 edge, the No. 137 recruit in the country and the No. 3 player in Indiana, per 247Sports Composite. He earned a scholarship from the Bulldogs in October.

Dye is down to Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida State and Purdue. He currently has official visits scheduled to Purdue (May 31), UGA (June 7), OSU (June 14), FSU (June 18) and UT (June 21).

Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are apt at signing elite talent along the defensive line. A large part of that success is due to the level of development that is provided in Athens. With Mykel Williams and Chaz Chambliss likely off to the NFL draft next spring, the door will be open for the next line of edge defenders to make their mark.

Georgia is off to a decent start in the class of 2025 and has several top recruiting targets committing over the next month.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire