Massive 3-round mock draft update after the first wave of free agency
We are less than a month until the 2023 NFL draft and we have made huge changes to our three-round mock draft. NFL teams are putting the final touches on their respective draft boards and players have wrapped up pro days in a final push to impress teams.
1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
2) Houston Texans - QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
[Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]
3) Arizona Cardinals - EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
4) Indianapolis Colts - QB Bryce Young, Alabama
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) - DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
7) Las Vegas Raiders - QB Will Levis, Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
8) Atlanta Falcons - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina) - OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) - RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
11) Tennessee Titans - OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland) - WR Quentin Johnson, TCU
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
13) New York Jets - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
14) New England Patriots - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
15) Green Bay Packers - EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
16) Washington Commanders - CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
17) Pittsburgh Steelers - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
18) Detroit Lions - G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
20) Seattle Seahawks - DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
21) Los Angeles Chargers - TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
22) Baltimore Ravens - WR Jordan Addison, USC
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
23) Minnesota Vikings - CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
24) Jacksonville Jaguars - CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
25) New York Giants - WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
26) Dallas Cowboys - EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
27) Buffalo Bills - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
Syndication Detroit Free Press
28) Cincinnati Bengals - OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
30) Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
31) Kansas City Chiefs - WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
32) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago) - S Brian Branch, Alabama
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
33) Houston Texans - EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
34) Arizona Cardinals - CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
35) Indianapolis Colts - WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
36) Los Angeles Rams - OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
37) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
38) Las Vegas Raiders - TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
39) Carolina Panthers - Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
40) New Orleans Saints - RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
41) Tennessee Titans - TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
42) New York Jets (from Cleveland) - LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
43) New York Jets - IOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
44) Atlanta Falcons - WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
45) Green Bay Packers - S JL Skinner, Boise State
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
46) New England Patriots - EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
47) Washington Commanders - LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
48) Detroit Lions - EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
49) Pittsburgh Steelers - EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
50) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
51) Miami Dolphins - CB DJ Turner, Michigan
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
52) Seattle Seahawks - CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
53) Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) - DT Gervon Dexter, Florida
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
54) Los Angeles Chargers - DT Siaki Ika, Baylor
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
55) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) - TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
56) Jacksonville Jaguars - OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
57) New York Giants - LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
58) Dallas Cowboys - CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
59) Buffalo Bills - RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
60) Cincinnati Bengals - S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
61) Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina) - EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
62) Philadelphia Eagles - LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
63) Kansas City Chiefs - EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
64) Chicago Bears - WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
65) Houston Texans - DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
66) Arizona Cardinals - OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
67) Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis) - OT Blake Freeland, BYU
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
68) Denver Broncos - LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
69) Los Angeles Rams - CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
70) Las Vegas Raiders - CB Eli Ricks, Alabama
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
71) New Orleans Saints - WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
(AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
72) Tennessee Titans - G Steve Avila, TCU
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
73) Houston Texans (from Cleveland) - TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
74) Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets) - WR Rashee Rice, SMU
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
75) Atlanta Falcons - RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
76) New England Patriots (from Carolina) - S Sydney Brown, Illinois
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
77) Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami) - RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn
78) Green Bay Packers - IOL Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
79) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington) - EDGE Andre Carter II, Army
Danny Wild-USA Today Sports
80) Pittsburgh Steelers - CB Jaylon Jones Texas A&M
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
81) Detroit Lions - CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
82) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - OT Warren McClendon, Georgia
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
83) Seattle Seahawks - LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
84) Miami Dolphins - LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
85) Los Angeles Chargers - WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
86) Baltimore Ravens - S Jordan Battle, Alabama
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
87) Minnesota Vikings - S Christopher Smith II, Georgia
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
88) Jacksonville Jaguars - S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
89) New York Giants - CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
90) Dallas Cowboys - RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
91) Buffalo Bills - OL Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
92) Cincinnati Bengals - TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
93) Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco) - WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
94) Philadelphia Eagles - CB Carrington Valentine, Kentucky
95) Kansas City Chiefs - OT Carter Warren, Pitt
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
96) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection) - IOL Luke Wypler, Ohio State
Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch
Osu22tol Dc
97) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection) - OT Tyler Steen, Alabama
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
98) Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection) - LB Henry To’o To’o, USC
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
99) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) - CB Darius Rush, South Carolina
(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
100) Las Vegas Raiders from Kansas City Chiefs through New York Giants (Special Compensatory Selection) - EDGE DJ Johnson, Oregon
101) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) - EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
102) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) - WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State