Massive 3-round mock draft update after the first wave of free agency

We are less than a month until the 2023 NFL draft and we have made huge changes to our three-round mock draft. NFL teams are putting the final touches on their respective draft boards and players have wrapped up pro days in a final push to impress teams.

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

2) Houston Texans - QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

3) Arizona Cardinals - EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

4) Indianapolis Colts - QB Bryce Young, Alabama

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) - DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

7) Las Vegas Raiders - QB Will Levis, Kentucky

8) Atlanta Falcons - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina) - OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) - RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

11) Tennessee Titans - OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland) - WR Quentin Johnson, TCU

13) New York Jets - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

14) New England Patriots - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

15) Green Bay Packers - EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

16) Washington Commanders - CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

17) Pittsburgh Steelers - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

18) Detroit Lions - G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

20) Seattle Seahawks - DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt

21) Los Angeles Chargers - TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

22) Baltimore Ravens - WR Jordan Addison, USC

23) Minnesota Vikings - CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

24) Jacksonville Jaguars - CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

25) New York Giants - WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

26) Dallas Cowboys - EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

27) Buffalo Bills - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan



28) Cincinnati Bengals - OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

30) Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

31) Kansas City Chiefs - WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

32) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago) - S Brian Branch, Alabama

33) Houston Texans - EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

34) Arizona Cardinals - CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

35) Indianapolis Colts - WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

36) Los Angeles Rams - OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

37) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

38) Las Vegas Raiders - TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

39) Carolina Panthers - Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

40) New Orleans Saints - RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

41) Tennessee Titans - TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

42) New York Jets (from Cleveland) - LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

43) New York Jets - IOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

44) Atlanta Falcons - WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

45) Green Bay Packers - S JL Skinner, Boise State

46) New England Patriots - EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU

47) Washington Commanders - LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

48) Detroit Lions - EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

49) Pittsburgh Steelers - EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

50) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

51) Miami Dolphins - CB DJ Turner, Michigan

52) Seattle Seahawks - CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

53) Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) - DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

54) Los Angeles Chargers - DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

55) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) - TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

56) Jacksonville Jaguars - OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

57) New York Giants - LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

58) Dallas Cowboys - CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

59) Buffalo Bills - RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

60) Cincinnati Bengals - S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

61) Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina) - EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

62) Philadelphia Eagles - LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

63) Kansas City Chiefs - EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

64) Chicago Bears - WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

65) Houston Texans - DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

66) Arizona Cardinals - OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

67) Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis) - OT Blake Freeland, BYU

68) Denver Broncos - LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

69) Los Angeles Rams - CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

70) Las Vegas Raiders - CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

71) New Orleans Saints - WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

72) Tennessee Titans - G Steve Avila, TCU

73) Houston Texans (from Cleveland) - TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

74) Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets) - WR Rashee Rice, SMU

75) Atlanta Falcons - RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

76) New England Patriots (from Carolina) - S Sydney Brown, Illinois

77) Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami) - RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

78) Green Bay Packers - IOL Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

79) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington) - EDGE Andre Carter II, Army

80) Pittsburgh Steelers - CB Jaylon Jones Texas A&M

81) Detroit Lions - CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

82) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - OT Warren McClendon, Georgia

83) Seattle Seahawks - LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn

84) Miami Dolphins - LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

85) Los Angeles Chargers - WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

86) Baltimore Ravens - S Jordan Battle, Alabama

87) Minnesota Vikings - S Christopher Smith II, Georgia

88) Jacksonville Jaguars - S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

89) New York Giants - CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

90) Dallas Cowboys - RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

91) Buffalo Bills - OL Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

92) Cincinnati Bengals - TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

93) Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco) - WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

94) Philadelphia Eagles - CB Carrington Valentine, Kentucky

95) Kansas City Chiefs - OT Carter Warren, Pitt

96) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection) - IOL Luke Wypler, Ohio State

97) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection) - OT Tyler Steen, Alabama

98) Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection) - LB Henry To’o To’o, USC

99) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) - CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

100) Las Vegas Raiders from Kansas City Chiefs through New York Giants (Special Compensatory Selection) - EDGE DJ Johnson, Oregon

101) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) - EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

102) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) - WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

