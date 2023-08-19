Massillon tops Valdosta in battle of 2 of winningest HS football programs in the country

Massillon's Cody Fair celebrates a defensive stop in the second quarter vs. Valdosta on Friday.

MASSILLON — A punch Valdosta waited a century to throw landed hard on the jaw.

The visitors from Georgia led the Massillon Tigers by 14 points before there was time to say "I love history."

The Ohio team punched back. What wasn't to like for Massillon − third all-time in the USA in high school football wins − about a 28-17 win over a Valdosta team that ranks No. 1?

"It was a great experience," Massillon head coach Nate Moore said. "It's probably the national game of the week. I know every college coach in America was tuned in."

Massillon head coach Nate Moore talks with his team during a timeout against Valdosta on Friday.

Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton saw pain in the faces he addressed in the south end zone afterward.

"In my honest opinion," he told his Wildcats, "the best team didn't win. It's supposed to hurt.

"It's a long-add drive back home. Let's ride together."

DaOne Owens and Dorian Pringle each ran for two Tiger touchdowns, including Owens' 65-yard haymaker that made it 28-17 with eight minutes left.

Massillon quarterback DaOne Owens scores a second-half touchdown run against Valdosta on Friday.

Preseason talk had transfer Owens seeing some time at quarterback. Would he? Jalen Slaughter became Massillon's starting QB as a 2021 freshman and spent 2022 with the job.

Slaughter started. It soon became evident why the Owens talk wasn't just smoke.

The former Copley player ran 75 yards to set up Massillon's first touchdown and opened the second half with a 60-yard run that was the Tigers' second score.

"We knew he transferred in," Felton said. "We knew he could run. He was running quarterback power, making two or three guys miss. He has blazing speed. He was on."

Owens ran nine times for 167 yards. As a passer, he went 5-of-10 for 59 yards. Slaughter went 4-of-9 passing for 25 yards and ran four times for 9 yards.

So, how will Moore use his QBs in Game 2 against GlenOak?

"Everybody's gonna to see the film," Moore said. "That kind of is what it is. We don't know how it's gonna go. Tonight it was get out there and get after it, see what's working.

"We've got two guys that are great teammates and want to win ballgames."

The score was tied at 14-all, with Owens in at QB. The defense sagged on him at the snap. Pringle immediately found a gap after taking Owens' handoff, running 21 yards for the score that made it 21-14 in the third quarter.

The 6-foot, 210-pound Pringle is back as a star linebacker. After running nine times for 63 yards against Valdosta, he seems headed for a full load on defense and strategic work on offense.

Massillon's Dorian Pringle heads for the end zone on this second-quarter touchdown run against Valdosta on Friday.

"Dorian is one of the best football players I've ever been around," Moore said.

It was one of Massillon's better openers in terms of drama.

After the Tigers went from trailing 14-0 to leading 21-14, Valdosta threw another punch. Quarterback Todd Robinson hit Jamill Williams with a 50-yard bomb.

Penalties — 12 for 109 yards in the end — kept biting the Wildcats, this time leading to a field goal instead of a touchdown, and preventing a late tie.

The historic game called for a hard nod to history.

At halftime the Tigers acknowledged the Massillon Wall of Champions Class of 2023: Ron Ertle, Larry Larsuel, Devin Smith, Rick Spielman, Tink Ulrich and Gary Vogt.

Willie Spencer Jr. was in the house. Paul Brown Tiger Stadium is smaller now, and Friday's crowd wasn't half the size of the one that saw Spencer quarterback the Tigers to an epic win in the 100th Massillon-McKinley game, in 1994.

Still, in an era of shrinking high school football crowds, there was plenty to see here for the visitors from Georgia, in front of likely the biggest gathering in Ohio this kickoff weekend.

It was noisy from the time "Crazy Train" blared as the teams lined up for kickoff, and the referee announced, tersely, "Please turn the music off."

Valdosta running back Shak Wright turned it on on the first play, racing 70 yards. That set up a Todd Robinson to Eli Lewis TD pass. Valdosta showed a great sense of having scouted the Tigers astutely, from 830 miles away.

The start was a haunting reminder of the 2022 opener, a 49-31 loss to Cincinnati Moeller. After a fumble on the opening kickoff return, Moeller scored on its first play.

Valdosta's roster listed no heights and weights. Observation made it clear the Wildcats were big, fast and strong.

The home crowd's first big cheer rose from a 22-yard completion on third-and-19 from Slaughter to Ja'Meir Gamble.

A 15-yard chop-block penalty killed the first series. Soon, a 61-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown by Prince Jean made it 14-0, Valdosta, six minutes into the season.

By the time Jontivious McGriff sacked Slaughter on a swarm rush, the Georgia power looked better than the Ohio stronghold in most respects.

"Valdosta is excellent," Moore said.

In the second quarter, Massillon's defense turned off the big plays, and the offense made one, a 75-yard run by Owens. Pringle scored from a yard out on fourth-and-1. It was 14-7 with 6:22 left in the first half.

"Give the coaches from Massillon credit," Felton said. "Their kids fought back. They chipped away and chipped away."

A crowd near 10,000 got loud when the defense made a quick stop.

On third-and-1 near midfield, Braylyn Toles broke free along the left sideline but couldn't catch up to a bomb that might have gone for a touchdown. QB Owens went to his knees and buried his helmet in the turf after the near miss.

The Tigers caught up as the defense stabilized and Owens made big runs. In the end, the Tigers outgained Valdosta 348-110 in rushing yards. The Wildcats led 211-84 in passing yards.

Who knows when the first Massillon-Valdosta game will have a sequel.

"I'd love for them to come and see us next year," Felton said, "but it was a one-year contract."

