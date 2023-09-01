Massillon Tigers looks to continue its unbeaten streak against Mansfield

MASSILLON —The Tygers are coming to see the Tigers.

The Massillon Tigers are coming off a 56-7 victory over GlenOak Golden Eagles and will return to Paul Brown Tiger Stadium to face the Mansfield Tygers in Week 3 at 7 p.m. Friday.

Led by quarterbacks DaOne Owens and Jalen Slaughter, the Tigers have put up a total of 899 yards of offense while outscoring their opponents 84-24.

“I have been pleased so far,” Massillon coach Nate Moore said. "I’m happy to be 2-0, but we got a long way to go before we hit our peak.”

Massillon's Dorian Pringle heads for the end zone on this second-quarter touchdown run against Valdosta (Ga.) in Week 1.

What Moore considers his Tigers reaching their peak involves the level of execution, which, for him, is still a work in progress.

Massillon, though, has yet to turn the ball over, while the Tigers have come up with three takeaways defensively. Moore values his defense creating turnovers, but he is more focused on taking care of the football on the offensive end.

“The ball is in the court of the offense with the turnovers,” Moore said. “It’s on the offense to take care of the football. Not saying you can’t force turnovers per se, but when the offense takes care of the ball, there shouldn’t be any forcing the turnovers. While the turnover margin is important, we focused on limiting our own turnovers, and if the offense exposes the football to our defense, we want to take advantage of that,

Mansfield (1-1) is coming off an impressive victory over Canfield, the reigning Division III state champs. The Tygers are missing a few of their starters, including their Division I prospect, Elias Owens, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. Owens plays defensive end and tight end for Mansfield and carries six FBS offers, including Minnesota and Pittsburgh. However, Mansfield receiver Amarr Davis is healthy and the school's career leader in receiving yards.

“They return a lot from last year," Moore said. "They got size up front. They got speed on the outside. They got experience. I think they are a really good team.”

Players to Watch

Amarr Davis WR/DB, Sr.

Mansfield Senior's Amarr Davis returns an onside kick for a touchdown during the 24-14 win over defending Division III state champion Canfield.

Davis surpassed the 2,000-yard receiving mark for his career in the win over Canfield, scoring three TDs in the game. He made five catches for 158 yards in the game, gaining 173 of his team's 228 offensive yards. Overall, he gained 222 all-purpose yards, scoring on a 49-yard return of an onside kick. He caught five passes for 130 yards in the opener, a loss to STVM.

Ahmaan Thomas OL/DL Sr.

Thomas is listed at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, and can line up at tackle or guard. He is a stellar run blocker who can pull and open lanes for the tailback. Thomas has a combination of Division I and Division II offers, including Marshall, Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green.

Nathan Dismuke, athlete

Mansfield Senior quarterback Nathan Dismuke gets set to throw a pass against Canfield, Aug. 25, 2023

Dismuke stepped in at quarterback after their original starter, Duke Reese, injured his left throwing wrist. Against Canfield, Dismuke made his first varsity start at quarterback. The junior went 6-of-11 for 169 yards and two TDs. It is likely Dismuke will get the start again if Reese is unable to go. Prior to playing quarterback, Dismuke saw time as a receiver and punt returner.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Massillon Tigers continue to improve while remaining unbeaten