Massillon Tigers take care of business vs. Elkhart (Ind.), ready for St. Edward next

Massillon receiver Braylin Toles catches a first-quarter pass in front of Elkhart, Indiana's Londyn Johnson, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

MASSILLON — The Elkhart (Ind.) Lions went blank.

The Lions' offense had zero answers in stopping the Massillon Tigers' punishing defense. As a result, the Massillon Tigers earned their first shutout of 2023 in their first meeting against the Lions, rolling to a 55-0 win to improve to 4-0.

The Tigers had something to prove defensively after struggling to contain the quarterback against Mansfield last week. The Tigers kept pressuring Lions quarterback Quin Rost all night.

"Last week, we were a little bit disappointed with how we contained the quarterback and not finishing sacks," Massillon linebacker Cody Fair said. "That was one of our main focuses. It's just containing the quarterback and not missing sacks."

Massillon's Brandon Carman celebrates a first-quarter fumble recovery against Elkhart, Indiana, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

The Tigers' defense has not allowed a touchdown in three of the four games. The defense also came up with five turnovers, including interceptions by Tyler Hackenbracht and Daylan Pringle late in the fourth quarter. Lions gained only 108 yards of offense.

“I’m proud of the way our guys played,” Moore said. “We came out and took care of business the way that we were supposed to.”

In just offensive six plays, the Tigers were up 14-0. Quarterback DaOne Owens scored two of Massillon’s three first-quarter touchdowns. Dorian Pringle also punched one in on Massillon’s second scoring drive.

Massillon quarterback DaOne Owens eludes an Elkhart, Indiana defender for a first-quarter touchdown, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Jalen Slaughter added two more touchdowns in the air. He completed five of six passes for 130 yards. He connected with Jacques Carter on a 60-yard TD. Carter gained 112 yards on three catches. Slaughter's second TD pass went to Braylyn Toles on a wide-open fade at the goal line before the half.

The Tigers also scored on special teams. Kyler Wiggins went 48 yards on a punt return TD with Adonis Vaughan delivering two key blocks.

“They kicked a line drive,” Wiggins said. “Coach (Dan) Hackenbracht told us that we had to hit the line drive. I saw the hole, and I hit it. All my blockers came and helped me out. I just walked into the end zone.

Vaughan followed up with a fumble recovery on kickoff and returned it for a 9-yard touchdown.

“The guys played hard and kept executing,” Moore said. “Jason Jarvis is our special teams coach, and he does a great job and takes a lot of pride in it. They just played hard and made plays. “

Massillon head coach Nate Moore watches the Tigers against Elkhart, Indiana, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

The Tigers led 48-0 at the half. With a running clock throughout the second half, the Tigers scored once more on the ground in the fourth quarter, led by Jadyn Williams.

The Tigers will now put their focus on the reigning Division I state champs, St. Edward.

“They are a great program,” Moore said. “I've got a lot of respect for them. They are extremely well–coached. They have great players and are physical on both sides of the ball. It’s a great challenge. We look forward to it and a great week of practice.”

