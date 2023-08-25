Massillon, GlenOak each look to go 2-0 in Stark County high school football showdown

MASSILLON — It’s only Week 2.

Even after coming off an impressive win, the Massillon Tigers are still figuring themselves out.

“We try to get better at everything all the time,” Massillon coach Nate Moore said. “I wouldn’t say there’s one thing. Everybody has to get better every day and every week. That’s what it comes down to.”

Fresh a 28-17 win over Valdosta (Ga.) in their season opener, the Tigers are focused on their Stark County opponent, GlenOak. The Golden Eagles are coming off a 41-12 victory over Western Hills. Moore expects GlenOak to be improved from last year when the Tigers pulled away to a 35-7 win. What stands out to Moore is GlenOak's running game, including the duo of Avantae Burt and Jamar Johnson.

“I think they are a talented team,” Moore said. “Avantae Burt is an excellent player. Their quarterback had a great game. I think their line from both sides played hard. I think they got some really good inside linebackers, and their running back is really good. (Jamar Johnson) He is a big, tough, strong kid, and then Burt, they would put him at running back and run him. So, they have weapons.”

On GlenOak’s side, Scott Garcia was pleased by the performance offensively and defensively but hopes the Eagles will limit mistakes, such as penalties, which was the main concern after Friday’s win.

“We can’t go into a big game and have the penalties that we had,” Garcia said. “We have to take care of the football. We can’t have missed assignments. Those kind of things.”

Garcia wants to see his defense play physically up front and stop the run. The Tigers rushed for 348 yards against the Valdosta, led by quarterback DaOne Owens' 241 yards in 13 carries.

“You have to play on their side of the scrimmage,” Garcia said. “You can’t sit back and wait. You can’t stand up on their stance and then come off the ball and take it to them before they obviously take it to you. “

Garcia also praised Massillon’s defense, especially the front seven.

“That’s probably the best front seven I’ve seen in high school football in a long time,” Garcia said. “They’re all back and are the same kids from last year. A year older and a year stronger. It’s one of the best defenses I’ve seen in high school football in 30 years.”

GlenOak players to watch

Avantae Burt, running back-receiver, senior

Burt produced 159 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. GlenOak looks to create mismatches with him and Burt could be utilized in multiple ways on offense. Burt rushed for 1,224 yards and 13 TDs last season, earning All-Ohio honors.

Adrion Burt, athlete, junior

Like his brother, Avantae, Adrion also is a tough matchup, but as an athletic defensive end. Also known as “Milk,” Adrion led the Golden Eagles with four sacks against Western Hill. Burt also can play quarterback on certain drives, having started at QB a year ago. He has the mobility and athleticism to extend plays and keep the defense off balance.

Cole Anderson, QB, junior

Anderson threw four TD passes against Western Hills last week. Anderson was poised and confident in the pocket. Anderson can throw it under pressure, extend drives and keep the ball when he has to, but has enough arm strength to find an open man downfield.

