Massillon football Quarterback DaOne Owens cleared from OHSAA, expects to play tonight

MASSILLON — Massillon Tigers quarterback DaOne Owens has officially been cleared by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Friday and is expected to suit up tonight against St. John's College. Sources confirmed to The Repository that OHSAA had spoken to Owens' parents on Friday morning and planned to make its final decision the following afternoon.

Owens didn't play last week in Massillon's win over Middletown, Delaware, due to an ongoing investigation of his transfer application. Jalen Slaughter stepped in for Owens and led the Tigers with 15-of-29 passing for 293 yards and three touchdowns

Owens has played in five games and while splitting snaps with Slaughter. The Copley transfer led the Tigers in rushing with 602 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He's also thrown for 291 yards and four TDs on 22-of-37 passing attempts this season. According to Massillon coach Nate Moore, Owens was named team captain for Friday's game.

Massillon-St. John's game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

