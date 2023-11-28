Massillon football impresses Hoban ahead of its OHSAA state final on Thursday

The 2023 high school football season will end where it started for Hoban on Thursday night.

It concludes against the team the Knights have been on a collision course with since Week 1.

What started as a 45-6 win over Kentucky state champion at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Aug. 19 ends at the same place for Hoban (13-1) when it meets Massillon (15-0). And either the Knights or Tigers will leave the stadium crowned kings of Division II.

“It’s two good football programs year in and year out,” Knights coach Tim Tyrrell said. “We’re constantly rebuilding and constantly evolving with what high school football is.”

Massillon and Hoban football know each other very well

Massillon quarterback DaOne Owens leaps over a defender in the second quarter against Valdosta, Ga., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Both programs have spirited fanbases who can’t wait to see what happens in the third state title game between the two in the last six seasons. This will be the fifth time that Hoban and Massillon have played each other in the playoffs in that time frame.

The Knights hold Division II state title wins over the Tigers in 2020 (35-6) and 2018 (42-28).

This year's championship game is a rematch of last season’s state semifinal won by Hoban 41-20. The only time the Knights didn’t reach the state final in the last nine seasons was 2019 when Massillon beat them 17-14 in a regional final.

None of that matters to the Knights, who have the ultimate respect for a Tigers program that consistently wins.

“They’ve got a good team and we’ve got a good team,” Hoban cornerback Elbert Hill said. “They’re my friends, but on the field it’s different. I have to do what I have to do. They have to do what they have to do. It’s a great feeling to be going back to the state finals.”

Chase Bond is part of a defense front that comes in with 44 sacks this season.

Hold those Tigers? It will be tough with 12 all-district stars

The Tigers are in their seventh state final and have a who’s who of standouts.

Quarterback DaOne Owens comes in as the Northeast Inland co-Offensive Player of the Year. Linebacker Dorian Pringle is the co-Defensive Player of the Year but has missed the last three games with an injury.

Defensive end Chase Bond, offensive tackle Nolan Davenport, linebacker Cody Fair and defensive tackle Mike Wright Jr. come in as first-team all-district selections.

Massillon linebackers Massillon's Cody Fair (33) and Dorian Pringle (3) celebrate a play at McKinley, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Wide receiver Jacques Carter, running back Ja’Meir Gamble, safety Tyler Hackenbracht and center Brady Jones are second-team picks. Cornerback Adonis Marshall and wide receiver Braylyn Toles achieved honorable mention status.

Pringle is a Bowling Green commit and Bond is a North Carolina State pledge.

Massillon’s Dorian Pringle beats McKinley’s Jordan McElroy to the end zone for a touchdown Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Davenport, in his first year as an offensive tackle after starting at tight end last year, counts Cincinnati, Pitt and Kentucky among his 16 offers. Owens, Gamble, Hackenbracht, Fair and offensive tackle Jaezen Lewis also have Division I offers.

“They’re a good program and have been for many years,” said Hoban offensive tackle William Satterwhite, who shared district offensive player of the year with Owens. “I’m not surprised to see them in the state final. It’s going to be a very tough, very intense game all four quarters. We’ll have to be extra disciplined. There can’t be any small mistakes. We have to do everything perfectly to win that game.”

Numbers game shows an impressive Massillon football team

Jacques Carter, above, is the No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback DaOne Owens.

The Tigers’ numbers speak for themselves.

Owens (123 carries, 1,220 yards, 15 TDs), Gamble (138, 971, 5) and Peyton Mitchell (71, 444, 2), Mylen Lenix (58, 342, 5) and Pringle (50, 256, 14) have solid numbers on the ground.

Carter (39 catches, 784 yards, 7 TDs), Toles (45, 614, 8) and Emy Louis Jr. (14, 364, 7) are the main targets for Owens, who is 102-of-171 for 1,548 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Massillon's Emy Louis Jr. races down the sideline for the first touchdown of the night during a playoff game against Westerville South, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Fair (72 tackles, 17 for loss, 5 sacks), Pringle (60, 21.5, 8), Wright (34, 15.5, 10.5) and Bond (25, 11, 7.5) lead the defense.

“Everybody sees the two of us as the best in Ohio,” Hoban safety Tysen Campbell said. “When the two come in contact, it’ll always be a good game. We feel that. They’re a good team. We have to focus.”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hoban football needs total effort to beat Massillon in OHSAA final