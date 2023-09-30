Massillon football defeats St. John's (D.C.) after coaches, refs halt game in 4th

MASSILLON — After escalating penalties and scuffles among players Friday night, coaches and officials agreed to end Massillon's high school football game with St. John's College (D.C.) midway through the fourth quarter.

The Tigers, Ohio's top-ranked team in Division II, won 28-7 to improve to 7-0. The game was stopped with 6:45 left in the fourth quarter after the SJC quarterback was injured on a hit resulting in a Massillon penalty.

Each team's coach, as well as the game officials, then met on the field at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium to jointly make the decision to end the game.

Tempers began flaring in the second half. Things escalated with multiple personal foul penalties on each team and sideline warnings, while assorted fights broke out among players. SJC was penalized 16 times for 157 yards in the game.

Once it was determined the game would end early, each team was sent immediately to its locker room and there were no postgame handshakes.

