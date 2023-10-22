Massillon dominates Canton McKinley before football rivalry turns ugly with postgame fight

CANTON — The 134th edition of the Massillon-McKinley rivalry produced an ugly, penalty-slogged high school football game on Saturday afternoon.

It became even uglier after the final whistle.

The postgame handshake line devolved into a melee between the two teams after Massillon routed McKinley 35-0 at Benson Stadium.

A crowd of 12,102 watched a contentious game featuring 32 combined penalties and 306 combined penalty yards. The win is Massillon's eighth in a row against McKinley and improves its record in the series to 76-53-5.

It is not uncommon for tempers to flare after this game, but Saturday's postgame mushroomed into an ugly scene with punches thrown and multiple skirmishes breaking out.

"Undisciplined," McKinley coach Antonio Hall said. "We're undisciplined and that was an embarrassment."

Said Massillon head coach Nate Moore, "It's really sad that happened. It should never happen. Everybody's got to do a better job of keeping their composure. Win, lose or draw, there's going to be things that are bigger than that, and acting right at the end of a ballgame has got to be one of them."

Neither coach knew exactly what sparked the chaos.

"It was a melee seemingly out of nowhere," Moore said. "I don't know where it started from. It got out of hand real fast."

Described Hall, "Shaking hands, most of the way through, and then Massillon's players said, 'Coach, they're fighting over there.' So me and a bunch of the Massillon coaches and my coaches went over there. Then it went from one end of the field to the other. It just kept happening."

Somewhat lost in the nonsense was another dominant performance by Massillon, which completed its first 10-0 regular season since accomplishing the feat in back-to-back years in 2018 and '19. Saturday's result also was the first shutout in the series since Massillon's 17-0 win against McKinley in 2008.

The Tigers totaled 301 yards to McKinley's 65 in a game that was in running-clock mode midway through the third quarter. Massillon limited the Bulldogs to negative-15 rushing yards as it produced its second shutout of the season. The Tigers haven't allowed more than 17 points in a game all season.

Junior Michael Wright Jr. was a force on both sides of the ball. The 5-foot-10, 280-pound defensive lineman-running back totaled three sacks, rushed for one touchdown and scored a 2-point conversion.

Senior Dorian Pringle (6-0, 215), running out of the same big-body package with Wright, rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Seniors Chase Bond (6-4, 255) and Malachi Card (6-2, 230) typically are in at tight end with Pringle and Wright in the backfield.

"It's been really good for us," Moore said of the package.

Senior quarterback DaOne Owens was 9-of-13 passing for 108 yards and two touchdowns in his first Massillon-McKinley game. The Copley transfer added 61 yards on eight carries. Massillon did not commit a turnover Saturday.

Meanwhile, McKinley (7-3) could get nothing going offensively for the second week in a row, coming off a 7-3 loss to GlenOak. Quarterback Keaton Rode was sacked five times. The Bulldogs defense had multiple breakdowns, while allowing an onside kick was among the special teams mistakes.

"Undisciplined in all phases," Hall said.

The game went bad quickly for McKinley, which moved backwards on its opening possession and had to punt from the end zone, giving Massillon great field position.

Owens threw over the top on the first play and hit Braylyn Toles for a 36-yard touchdown.

"It was a great call in that situation," Moore said, complimenting offensive coordinator Jarrett Troxler. "The kids executed it."

The Bulldogs fumbled away their next possession, then went three-and-out.

On the first play of the second quarter, Pringle powered around the left side, running through tacklers, for an 18-yard touchdown. Massillon led 14-0 when Wright Jr. ran over the right side for the 2-point conversion.

The Tigers took a chance here and tried an onside kick. Vinny Keller executed it beautifully, recovering his own kick with McKinley barely in the picture.

"We thought it was there on film and confirmed it during the early portion of the game," Moore said. "Part of that is the situation. We were up, had some momentum and maybe their eyes are not where they're supposed to be because they're thinking of other things."

Six plays later, Wright Jr. was barrelling into the end zone for an 8-yard TD and the rout was on. Massillon had 158 yards of offense to 16 for the Bulldogs at that point.

Massillon's Adonis Marshall picked off a deep Rode pass intended for Dante McClellan midway through the second quarter. That turned into points when Owens found Emy Louis Jr. wide open over the middle for a 30-yard touchdown on a third-and-21 play.

The Tigers led 28-0 at halftime. Pringle closed out the scoring with a second-effort 4-yard TD run on fourth down in the third quarter.

That led to large parts of the second half ticking away on the running clock as officials discussed various penalties.

Massillon and McKinley both will be home for first-round playoff games next week. The Tigers are the No. 1 seed in Division II, Region 7 and in line to host No. 16 Grove City Central Crossing (4-6), according to JoeEitel.com. The Bulldogs are No. 4 in Division I, Region 1 and in line to host No. 13 Strongsville (3-7). Official pairings from the OHSAA will be announced Sunday.

Asked about potential disciplinary actions and suspensions from Saturday's postgame fracas, Moore said, "Whatever it is is what it is. It seemed like there was as many cameras out filming as there were punches being thrown. So I'm sure we're going to figure out exactly what happened."

Said Hall, "We deserve what we get."

