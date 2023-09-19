Massey Ratings has Rutgers football in the top half of the Big Ten

Off to a 3-0 start, Rutgers football has changed the narrative about the team in preseason. But it isn’t just the opinion that Rutgers has changed, but the computers are warming up to the Scarlet Knights as well.

According to the Massey Ratings, Rutgers is making a move up their composite rankings. With Saturday’s win over Virginia Tech, Rutgers is up seven spots and currently sits at No. 49 in the nation.

Rutgers is also eighth in the Big Ten in the latest Massey update.

Three Big Ten teams are in the top 10 of the Massey Ratings.

What is encouraging for Rutgers about their strong start to the season isn’t just that they are undefeated in their first three games (they’ve done that each of the last two years). Rather, it is who they have beaten.

Rutgers has two wins against Power Five teams, starting the season off with a win over Big Ten rival Northwestern and then this past Saturday’s win over Virginia Tech.

While Northwestern is at the bottom of the Big Ten and Virginia Tech is very much rebuilding, it is still a positive sign for Rutgers to have two Power Five wins at this stage of the season.

Rutgers faces Michigan on Saturday, who are ninth in the Massey Ratings.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire