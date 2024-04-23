Massachusetts has no WNBA team. How far do you have to travel to see these women play?

Massachusetts may not have a team, but you can still root for WNBA teams just outside the Commonwealth.

The two nearest WNBA teams that could use some of that patented Massachusetts sports fan zeal are the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty.

The Sun and the Liberty are valued contenders in the landscape of the WNBA; however, they both still have that underdog quality that Mass. residents seem to gravitate toward. That and celebrated No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark will be playing home games at both stadiums this spring, if you're looking to take a trip to see her on the court.

How far is it to Mohegan Sun where the Connecticut Sun play

From Worcester to the Mohegan Sun Arena, that is a 65 mile journey approximately. If you're traveling via train, your trip could take up to 4 or 5 hours.

While those numbers seems daunting, driving there only takes a little over 1 hour or an hour and a half.

So, if you're able to organize a road trip with some like-minded friends down to Uncasville to watch the Connecticut Sun play, you'll be set.

Dedicated fans will see no reason why not to go.

Connecticut Sun 2024 Schedule

The Connecticut Sun is set to play from May 9, 2024 to Sept. 19.

Notable games include:

More about the Sun's 2024 schedule can be found here.

What’s the price of a CT Sun ticket?

For a single ticket, most upper-level seats are ranging from $137 to a little over $200.

Lower-level seats are priced between $220 to $600, with extremely valuable lower-level sideline seats being sold at $2,000 and above.

One courtside seat is going for almost $4,000.

You can buy tickets to Connecticut Sun games here.

When does Caitlin Clark play in Connecticut?

First draft pick Caitlin Clark will be playing in Connecticut on May 14.

She will be playing for the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun.

How far is it to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center where the New York Liberty play?

Barclays Center in Brooklyn is almost 200 miles away from Worcester. Driving there takes about 3 hours and 30 minutes.

The train route to Barclays takes over 5 hours.

Despite the slightly longer trip, consider the train anyway, as finding parking in New York is a pain and you're able to conserve your energy for the game.

New York Liberty 2024 Schedule

The New York Liberty will be playing from May 14 to Sept. 19.

Notable games on the schedule are:

Home game, Indiana Fever versus the New York Liberty on May 18

Away game, Connecticut Sun versus the New York Liberty on June 8

Home game, Los Angeles Sparks versus the New York Liberty on June 20

Home game, Chicago Sky versus the New York Liberty on July 11

More about the Liberty's 2024 schedule can be found here.

What’s the price of a NY Liberty ticket?

Upper-level seats can cost from $131 to $200. Corner upper-level seats are priced around $250 to $280.

Lower-level seat tickets can be bought for $300 to $900.

A courtside seat's price is slightly above $5,000.

You can buy tickets to Liberty games here.

When does Caitlin Clark play in New York?

Clark, with the Fever, will be playing in New York on May 18 against the Liberty in the Barclays Center.

