Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker named as next NCAA President

Walt Disney Co. investor Kenneth Simeone has filed a lawsuit seeking internal company records related to Disney's feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a report by Bloomberg. The suit (case No. 2022-1120, Kenneth Simeone v. The Walt Disney Co.) was filed in Delaware Chancery Court in Wilmington. It's the latest to happen related to the feud between the state and Disney, Central Florida's largest employer, that may do away with the self-governing Reedy Creek Improvement District created more than 50 years ago.