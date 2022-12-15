Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker named as next NCAA President
The NCAA announced Thursday that outgoing Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will be the organization’s next president, taking over for Mark Emmert, who led the NCAA for 12 years.
The NCAA announced Thursday that outgoing Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will be the organization’s next president, taking over for Mark Emmert, who led the NCAA for 12 years.
Walt Disney Co. investor Kenneth Simeone has filed a lawsuit seeking internal company records related to Disney's feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a report by Bloomberg. The suit (case No. 2022-1120, Kenneth Simeone v. The Walt Disney Co.) was filed in Delaware Chancery Court in Wilmington. It's the latest to happen related to the feud between the state and Disney, Central Florida's largest employer, that may do away with the self-governing Reedy Creek Improvement District created more than 50 years ago.
Homeowners, developers and real estate agents are all bracing for the incoming mansion tax set to hit L.A. next year.
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Pat Knight reflected on his friendship with Mike Leach on Tuesday.
Joakim Noah crashed Tom Thibodeau's press conference ahead of the Chicago Bulls' matchup with the New York Knicks and the two old colleagues had jokes for each other.
As much as NBA owners and general managers like to believe otherwise, successful teams aren’t math: they’re science. Just look at the state of the once-promising Timberwolves
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]
Louisville's nightmare is over. El Ellis helped the Cardinals break their nine-game losing streak with a much-needed win over Western Kentucky.
Trade market intel for Pistons forwards Bojan Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunnigham’s injury, Nerlens Noel suitors, and Alec Burks.
Donte DiVincenzo is in his first season with the Warriors, but already can sense this year's team isn't playing the way they are supposed to.
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wisely wasn’t going to play this year without a new contract. His wisdom manifested itself in a very unfortunate way. A torn ACL has knocked him out for the balance of 2022 and significantly complicates his preparations and availability for 2023. Through it all, he has the full security of the [more]
The Cubs did not advance in talks with top free agent shortstop Carlos Correa beyond discussing range and parameters, before pivoting to Dansby Swanson.
Jaylen Clark scored 19 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 and No. 16 UCLA cruised to an 87-60 win over future Big Ten rival Maryland on Wednesday.
Head coach Joe Mazzulla had a very direct message for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Celtics before Tuesday's game against the Lakers, and it appeared to do the trick.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
Is there an actual chance France could have 2022 Ballon dOr winner Karim Benzema on the pitch for Sundays FIFA World Cup Final against Argentina?
Ryan Reaves will undoubtedly be haunting Detroit Red Wings fans following the Minnesota Wild's 4-1 win on Wednesday.
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
Cole Beasley has put the past behind him and is anxious to get back on the field and help the Bills in their Super Bowl quest.
Former Seahawks and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will be part of Amazon's broadcast team for tonight's game.