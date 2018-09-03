Dunkin Donuts serves Eagles Super Bowl cups

It has been seven months since the Eagles defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl 52, yet Dunkin Donuts is still serving Eagles championship cups.

Not only is Dunkin Donuts serving Eagles Super Bowl cups, but they're serving them in Massachusetts, home to most of Patriots nation.

Many Patriots fans were enraged by the cups and brought it to the attention of Dunkin Donuts. The company then issued a statement apologizing for the mix-up and assured the right cups would be used going forward.

Why the employees of the Dunkin Donuts didn't think to serve different cups is a mystery in its own right.

The Patriots have dealt with a fair amount of team-related drama since their Super Bowl loss, mostly with the dynamic between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. But as a Week 1 showdown with the Houston Texans approaches, the Patriots seem ready to get back to the big stage and secure a sixth championship.

Some teams have trouble moving on from how their seasons end. The Patriots have never been one of those organizations.

