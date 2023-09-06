Mason's Gary Houghton tabbed state's football coach of week by Detroit Lions

Mason's head coach Gary Houghton communicates with a referee during the third quarter in the game against DeWitt on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at DeWitt High School.

Following one of the biggest victories of his tenure leading the Mason football program, coach Gary Houghton has been recognized with a big coaching honor.

Houghton was announced as the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week on Wednesday. He earned the honor after guiding the Bulldogs to a 42-23 victory over DeWitt in a matchup featuring teams who played in the Division 3 state semifinals last season.

The victory helped the Bulldogs, who are facing all-time high expectations in the wake of back-to-back state semifinal appearances, to 2-0 ahead of its CAAC Red opener against Fowlerville (1-1) on Friday.

Houghton has guided Mason to a Greater Lansing-leading 24 victories since the start of the 2021 season. That includes a school-record 12 wins last season. Houghton, who is in his seventh season leading the Bulldogs, owns a 48-17 record.

As part of winning the weekly coaching honor, Houghton will receive a $1,000 donation to the Bulldogs' program.

