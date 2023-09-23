Mason's Cole Kreger scores 5 TDs in victory over Summerfield

ERIE – Cole Kreger can play almost anywhere on the football field.

The Erie Mason senior spends most of his time as a receiver, but also plays running back and is a back-up quarterback.

“He’s an athlete,” Mason coach Steve Bowers explained. “We use him wherever he helps us best.”

Kreger helped the Eagles a lot at running back Friday night.

With the player with whom he normally splits time in the backfield out with an injury, Kreger became the No. 1 running back for his team. He ran the ball with authority, gaining 173 yards on 33 carries, and scored 5 touchdowns to lead Mason to a 40-16 romp over Summerfield on homecoming night.

“As long as I’m playing football, I’m happy,” Kreger said with a grin.

Added Bowers, “He gives his all no matter where he plays."

Erie Mason's Cole Kreger eludes Summerfield tackler Mitchell Gomulinski Friday night. Kreger scored five touchdowns to lead his team to a 40-16 victory.

Kreger’s biggest play of the night came on defense.

Summerfield stopped Mason’s first drive, then pounded out three straight first downs on offense to move the ball to the Mason 47.

Quarterback Trace Secor dropped back to throw but was pressured and got hit by Mason’s Toby Frazier as he threw. The ball popped in the air, dangling tantalizingly in front of Kreger in his linebacker spot.

“I saw the ball and thought, ‘I’ve got to get this thing,’” Kreger said. “Then, I just saw green grass in front of me.”

Kreger carried the interception 55 yards to produce the first points of the game.

“It was definitely a boost,” Kreger said. “A play like that gets everybody on the sideline up and everyone in the crowd up.”

And the play seemed to get Summerfield down.

“That gave them the momentum, and we never got it back,” Summerfield coach Dylan Szegedi said.

The running of Kreger made it impossible for the Bulldogs to get any momentum.

He scored Mason’s next four touchdowns on runs of 31, 3, 12 and 2 yards.

“They have a lot of great players,” Szegedi said. “Their quarterback (Vaughn Brown) is really good, and 7 (Frazier) and 18 (Kreger) are excellent football players.”

But the opening part of the season has not been kind to Mason. The Eagles (2-3) had dropped three straight games heading into Friday.

“It’s been a rough few weeks,” Bowers said. “The guys were a little down. … This should boost morale.”

Added Kreger, “We needed this, especially on homecoming. We’ve lost homecoming the last two years.”

After Kreger’s fifth TD of the night gave Mason a 34-0 lead, Summerfield finally got on the scoreboard when Secor ran 3 yards for touchdown.

Mason answered with a 32-yard scoring pass from Brown to Frazier, and Summerfield finished the scoring on a 31-yard TD pass from Secor to Eli VanHuysen.

“At the end, we battled pretty hard,” Szegedi said. “We got those two late touchdowns.”

The first-year coach stressed to his players after the game that they can’t let the momentum of their 4-0 start slip away.

“We’ve just got to get better,” he said. “We’ve only got four seniors on this team.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Mason's Cole Kreger scores 5 TDs in victory over Summerfield