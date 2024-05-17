Mason wins first ever CAAC Gold Cup title

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Mason girls soccer team won the CAAC Gold Cup championship for the first time in program history on Thursday night, defeating Dewitt 1-0 in penalty kicks.

The Panthers and Bulldogs have both been prone to draws this season, as Mason came into play with five ties and Dewitt had six. The two played to a stalemate once again over the course of 80 minutes, thanks to stellar play from the back lines and goalkeepers Audrey Walkington and Madison McDonald.

With the CAAC Gold trophy on the line, the game then went to a penalty kick shootout to decide a winner. The Bulldogs won the shootout 2-1. Mya Carnevale and Brenna Budzynski scored for the Bulldogs and Cate Piesko scored for the Panthers.

McDonald made a pair of saves for Dewitt in the PK shootout. Walkington also made a save for Mason and Dewitt also had a pair of attempts sail over the net and another hit the crossbar.

“It really boosts our confidence,” Walkington said after the win. “I think it’s super important for us that we won this game. We walked into this game and we were super confident in ourselves and I think that this is just proving that we should have that confidence in ourselves in the first place.”

“It was hard for awhile just to pick up some goals and some wins, I think we did a lot of that tying [early in the season],” Mason head coach Christie Hursey said of her team’s growth. “I felt like we were down a little bit from that so this [win] was a huge boost for Mason High School and our soccer program and I know kids are relieved and we’re ready to go into that tournament next week.”

Mason begins the district playoffs next Wednesday at home against Jackson at 6 p.m.

Dewitt will host Waverly in its district opener next Thursday at 6 p.m.

