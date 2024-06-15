Mason Walters working hard to get pro basketball opportunity

Jun. 15—JAMESTOWN — In the weeks following his graduation from the University of Wyoming, Mason Walters continues to work on accomplishing his dream of playing professional basketball.

On March 21, Walters signed with One Motive Sports, a sports agency based in Arkansas. Since May 5, Walters has been working out in Jonesboro, Arkansas, preparing to sign with a team after the NBA Draft concludes on June 27.

"It's been great. I've been able to train and workout with them, some overall good people," Walters said. "I've had people be able to push me and grow as a player. .... I've gotten a lot better. That's been great. The opportunity to have the Pro Day in LA (Los Angeles) was pretty awesome as well, a cool experience. I feel like overall I've been getting better and I've grown as a player."

Over the six weeks since he got there, Walters said he has been working out between one and two times a day on the court and lifting weights between two and three times a week. Walters said his jump shot is the most improved skill of his game.

"Just my shot honestly, a lot of shooting, from catch-and-shoot threes, on-the-move threes and my mechanics in general," Walters said about what he's been working on. "I feel like I've gotten a lot better at that, focusing on my shot as a whole and getting better from my mechanics to working to on-the-move shots."

On May 21, Walters took part in the NBAPA Agency Pro Day at the UCLA Health Training Center in front of front office members from all 30 NBA teams. Walters said he felt nervous working out for the front office representatives but the nervousness went away when the workout started.

"It was an awesome experience and something that I'll remember and look back on," Walters said. "It was pretty sweet to be able to walk into the Lakers practice facility and they have all their championship trophies up there and they have a lot of history in the facility itself. So just to be a part of that and be able to workout in front of NBA scouts was awesome. It was incredible."

As far as how the workout itself went, Walters said he was happy with his performance.

"I shot the ball pretty well, had some good stretches," Walters said. "It was an hour workout in total down there in Los Angeles. I feel like I did a good job, I thought it went well overall."

During his final season at the University of Wyoming, Walters played in 22 games, averaging 12.2 points, 2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Walters is one of 53 current clients with One Motive Sports. Through his first six weeks, Walters said he and the other clients living and training with the agency have not had any scrimmages.

"We don't do a whole lot of necessarily one-on-one just making sure everyone is fresh and not getting hurt.," Walters said. "Everyone is, whether that be a shooting drill, trying to win the shooting drill. I feel like being down here everyone is very supportive of each other and wants to see everyone succeed. So I feel like it's been great just in that aspect of everyone pushing each other and being there for each other through the process."

In the immediate future, Walters said he will be waiting and seeing what his next steps are. He said he will speak to teams when it is time to make a decision on who to sign with.

"I'll be out here for about another week and a half and then figuring it out from there what my next step is," Walters said. "I'll be back in Jamestown later here in June. So just finishing out workouts here, seeing what happens and then taking the process as it comes."

On June 13, Walters drove to Memphis to work out with the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies. Walters said he worked out with five other draft prospects.

"I thought it went pretty well," Walters said. "I thought I competed well. I would've liked to shoot a little bit better. I didn't shoot it bad but I thought I shot decent, would've liked to shoot a little bit better. But overall I thought it went really well and I was happy with how I did to be honest for it being my first workout."

Walters said he went through two-on-two and three-on-three games, shooting drills and agility drills. He said he believes he reached 11 feet, 7 inches on the vertical jump.

Walters also had a 15-minute interview Memphis Hustle's General Manager Zachary Kleiman. The Memphis Hustle is the Memphis Grizzlies' G-League team.

"They asked me questions about my journey up to this point, some things about my game and how I see myself translating to the next level," Walters said. "Those were the main topics of discussion. I thought it was good and overall a really great experience honestly."

Walters said the team did not give him any feedback.

Walters does not have any other workouts scheduled as of Thursday, June 13. Walters said he is excited to see where he will be playing professional basketball next year.

"I'm definitely excited," Walters said. "There's a lot of unknown and uncertainty but that comes with basketball and the situation that I'm in now. So focusing, taking each day as it comes and in terms of basketball trying to get better every chance I get. So just attacking it one workout at a time and then keeping the faith and knowing that I've got a great opportunity ahead of me and staying focused and working on keeping getting better."