Mason Taylor among the top SEC performers in Week 10

Week 10 in the SEC certainly didn’t disappoint with a pair of heavyweight fights that had huge implications. The Georgia Bulldogs took care of the Tennessee Vols, 27-13. The hometown LSU Tigers were able to outlast Alabama 32-31 in overtime. LSU and Georgia are on a collision course for the SEC Championship game in December.

The blowout of the week honor belongs to the Florida Gators for their 41-24 victory over Texas A&M. Billy Napier’s team outscored the Aggies 21-0 in the second half after trailing 24-20 at halftime. The lone nonconference matchup featured Liberty and Arkansas, the Hogs fell 21-19 after they were unable to tie the game with a two-point conversion attempt.

New Auburn interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams trailed 24-6 at halftime before the Tigers came roaring back against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs were too much to overcome with their 39-33 victory. Kentucky and South Carolina each pulled off victories in their matchups.

With Week 11 on the horizon, our editorial team weighs in on the top performers in the SEC from last weekend’s action. Each editor voted on seven different categories.

The Voters:

AJ Spurr, Alabama

E Wayne, Arkansas

Taylor Jones, Auburn

Adam Dubbin, Florida

Joe Vitale, Georgia

Tyler Nettuno, LSU

Dan Harralson, Tennessee

Joey Ickes, Texas A&M

Patrick Conn, College Wire Regional Editor

Without further ado, let’s dive into the selections made by our editorial team:

Head Coach of the Week

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Brian Kelly, LSU Tigers

Total Votes (7)

Brian Kelly made a huge gamble in overtime against Alabama and Nick Saban. After scoring a touchdown in the first overtime period, he opted to go for two and win the game. It was successful as freshman tight end Mason Taylor hauled in the pass to give the Tigers a 32-31 win over the Tide.

Quarterback of the Week

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Stetson Bennett, Georgia Bulldogs

Total Votes (4)

Stats vs Tennessee:

Story continues

68.0% Comp | 257 Yards | 10.3 YPA | 2 TDs

1 Carry | 13 Yards | 1 TD

Notable players receiving votes: Jayden Daniels, LSU (3)

Running Back of the Week

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Devon Achane, Texas A&M Aggies

Total Votes (5)

Stats vs Florida:

196 Touches | 123 Yards | 6.5 YPT | 3 TDs

Notable players receiving votes: Ray Davis, Vanderbilt (2)

Wide Receiver of the Week

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Antwane Wells Jr, South Carolina Gamecocks

Total Votes (3)

Stats vs Vanderbilt:

7 Targets | 4 Receptions | 110 Yards | 27.5 YPR | 2 TDs

Notable players receiving votes: Evan Stewart, Texas A&M (2)

Offensive MVP of the Week

Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

Mason Taylor, LSU Tigers

Total Votes (3)

Stats vs Alabama:

3 Targets | 3 Receptions | 36 Yards | 12.0 YPR | 1 TD | 2-point conversion

Notable players receiving votes: Jayden Daniels, LSU (2), Stetson Bennett, UGA (2)

Defensive MVP of the Week

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Carter, Georgia Bulldogs

Total Votes (3)

Stats vs Tennessee:

4 Tackles | 2.0 TFLs | 1 Sack | 2 FF | 2 QB Pressures

Notable players receiving votes: Kelee Ringo, UGA (2)

Newcomer of the Week

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Daniels & Mason Taylor, LSU Tigers

Total Votes (2)

The duo each received two votes apiece for newcomer of the week. Daniels accounted for 277 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. Taylor caught a touchdown pass and the game-winning two-point conversion throw from Daniels.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire